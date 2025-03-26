The Mainstay: Karen Somerville’s Gospel Tribute to Mahalia Jackson April 12

On Saturday, April 12, The Mainstay in Rock Hall is pleased to once again present vocalist Karen Somerville in a new retrospective tribute show about the legendary Gospel singer Mahalia Jackson.

Somerville is a favorite on the Eastern Shore for her stylish vocal arrangements and her ability to interpret and convincingly deliver a wide variety of musical genres. Her name has long been associated with the shows she has produced for solo and group performances, including programs of Gospel, Blues, jazz, and folk music.

Mainstay founder, Tom McHugh described Somerville as “a jazz singer, par excellence.” She is a favorite of regional audiences for her jazz vocals that are by turns sweet, sassy and sultry. She has received high praise for her performances with the Gospel trio Sombarkin’ and the New Gospelites, and for her stunning performance as Bob Kaufman’s muse in Robert Earl Price’s play “The Golden Sardine.”

Karen has also done back-up vocal work for numerous artists, including Stevie Wonder on his “Songs in the Key of Life” 2014 tour, and she has produced 3 albums: “Everyday Is Sunday, the heritage of a cappella gospel”, “Love Cures”, and “Our Stories, Our Songs”.

American Gospel singer Mahalia Jackson was widely considered one of the most influential vocalists of the 20th century. With a career spanning 40 years, Jackson peaked the popularity of gospel blues in black churches during a time when racial segregation was pervasive in America. She sold an estimated 22 million records and performed in front of integrated and secular audiences in concert halls around the world.

Accompanying Karen on the Mainstay stage will be Gerry Werner on piano, Jeff Davis on bass, Ray Anthony on drums, Van Albert on acoustic guitar, and Steve McGovern on harmonica.