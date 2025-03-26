Spy Long Form: Judge John North and a Lifelong Love Affair with Bugatti

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Judge John North, who has assembled one of a handful of internationally recognized car collections globally (think Jay Leno), admits to two major love affairs with automobiles. The first was the legendary American Duesenberg, which manufactured America’s top-performing cars from 1920 to 1938 out of Indiana. With the help of his father, he purchased his first one after graduating from Harvard Law School in the 1950s, which led to a lifetime of collecting these rare examples of American technology and craftsmanship.

The second affair started ten years later when Judge North became infatuated with the European-based Bugattis in the 1960s. Drawn to their delicate design and breathtaking technical innovations, North purchased his first one sight unseen in 1965 and now has four in his collection. Those models are now on view at the Academy Art Museum’s current exhibition, Bugatti: Reaching for Perfection, which allowed the Spy to talk to the judge about this lifelong passion for automobiles.

That passion is undoubtedly on display when North, at the ripe age of 93, begins to talk about what makes the Bugatti so unique. Consequently, the Spy has made our conversation a long form interview so readers and those who love cars can hear his rich stories of the Bugatti legacy and the family’s everlasting contributions to industrial design and art.

This video is approximately 18 minutes in length. For more information about the Academy Art Museum please go here.

Bugatti: Reaching for Perfection

Until Apr 13, 2025

Academy Art Museum

106 South Street

Easton, Maryland 21601

410.822.2787 or [email protected]