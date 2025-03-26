MassoniArt showcases collaborative Hostetler and Crocetta installation

What do you get when you combine Susan Hostetler’s sculpted birds, Jacqui Crocetta’s ocean paintings, and Carla Massoni’s commitment to showcasing the creative process? A collaborative installation that celebrates the fragility, beauty and interdependence of migratory birds and the ocean!

“After telling Carla about our idea for a collaborative installation, she immediately suggested we present the work at MassoniArt. We were thrilled for the opportunity to work with Carla! It’s unusual for commercial galleries to support experimental work, but Carla is committed to advocating for the protection of the natural world.” — Susan Hostetler and Jacqui Crocetta

This installation explores the profound connection between the ocean and migrating birds—a symbiotic relationship that underscores the delicate balance of our planet’s ecosystems.

Jacqui Crocetta’s socially engaged practice has aimed to bring attention to both the human condition as well as the environmental crisis, while celebrating resilience and the capacity for healing. “The mindset of interconnectedness is the foundation of my work.”

The ocean is vital to life on Earth, and migratory seabirds are essential to the health of the environment and marine ecosystems. The dynamic arrangement of Susan Hostetler’s sculpted birds and Jacqui’s ocean paintings aims to celebrate the fragility, beauty, and interdependence of migratory birds and the ocean, while advocating for their protection.

Collectors and artists are encouraged stop by on Friday, March 28, for a peek at the installation process 11-4. The Artist Talk on Saturday, March 29, may be of particular interest to artists interested in learning more about the collaborative process of this exhibition.

During the exhibition we will be playing with the theme of ‘water and sky’ and will feature additional work that showcases this theme.

Hours during the exhibition are Thursday – Friday, 11am – 4pm, Saturday, 10am – 5 pm and Sunday 11-2. Private appointments may be scheduled at any time by contacting either Carla Massoni (410-708-4512) or Kate Ballantine (410-310-0796) in advance.

Crocetta + Hostetler

Between the Sky and Sea

Jacqui Crocetta & Susan Hostetler

March 29 – April 27, 2025

Installation – Friday, March 28

Open House and Artist Talk – Saturday, March 29

First Friday – Friday, April 4

Upcoming Exhibitions:

Marcy Dunn Ramsey – Annual Exhibition

May 2025

Marc Castelli – Summer Exhibition

June 2025

For additional information please visit www.massoniart.com.