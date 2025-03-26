Letter to the Editor:  Andy Harris…Where are you?

.Doesn’t it say it all when the Speaker of the House counsels his caucus not to hold in-person town hall meetings! Evidently, Mike Johnson feels that voters are unhappy and the members of the Republican caucus can’t manage question and answer periods. And why is that? Isn’t it time for Andy Harris to explain his policy positions to his constituents?

Farmers, watermen, landscaping and construction companies, and small business owners should get answers about why he is supporting excessive tariffs and the deportation of hard-working, law-abiding immigrants who pay their taxes. Veterans need to know which of their services are being cut. School board members need to know the financial implications of shutting down the Department of Education. We all need to know how privatizing our beloved post offices will improve deliveries and reduce costs especially in rural areas.

What are the implications to the thousands of Marylanders who are losing their federal government jobs? How can you reconcile purging the civil service knowing thousands of these employees are veterans? How will that affect the finances of our state?

Currently, Medicaid covers 1 in 3 children, 5 in 8 nursing home residents, and 1 in 3 people with disabilities. How will seniors be able to live with cuts to Social Security and Medicare? How will working families be affected by plans to cut the ACA, Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program?

How does cutting funding for finding the cure for cancer and Alzheimers help us lead healthier lives? How will universities losing their funding affect their research? How will hospitals be able to offer comprehensive care, especially in our rural hospitals? Health care, in general, is in danger under the auspices of Robert Kennedy Jr. What happens if there’s another pandemic when he can’t even handle the measles outbreak? Certainly as a doctor Mr. Harris should have some educated answers for us.

Why are prices continuing to rise despite promises to reduce inflation? How will tariffs affect prices and availability of goods? To support the tax cut for the wealthy the national debt will increase. How will that affect interest rates for working families?

How will the destruction of all of our environmental efforts to address climate change affect the Chesapeake Bay? Is it wise to cut the weather service so we will be in the dark when a hurricane threatens us?

Since when is compassion a form of resistance? How do Mr. Harris’ positions reflect his family values and religious beliefs? I’m certain he has answers so why not share them with us.

Looks like there’s lots to talk about, Mr. Harris.

Barbara Vann, Chestertown