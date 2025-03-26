Garfield calls for Playmakers 2025 counselors and interns

Playmakers, the Garfield Center for the Arts’ annual summer theatre youth education camp, is gearing up for its 2025 edition. The camp will once again be overseen by director Kaitlyn Wright, this year’s Kent County Teacher of the Year.

Every year, the camp is staffed with counselors and interns, many of whom were past participants in Playmakers. The main distinction between a counselor and intern position is that interns are participating to fulfill school community service hour requirements, while counselors earn a small paid stipend. The GCA may appoint anyone with theatre experience who is interested in the positions, including students, adults and retirees who have never attended or participated in Playmakers.

If you are interested in becoming a counselor or intern for Playmakers, you must be at least 16 years old to become an intern, while counselors must be at least 17 years old. To express your interest in either position, please send an email to the GCA Executive Director, Steven Arnold, at [email protected] and you will receive additional information and application requirements.