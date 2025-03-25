The Shelter Alliance seeks an Executive Director

The mission of the Shelter Alliance is to provide a year-round shelter for community members experiencing homelessness.

As we work toward our long-range goal, we continue to provide short-term solutions to those currently in need who seek our help. We bear in mind, too, the needs and interests of our greater community and the people who live here.

We are excited to announce that we have secured a generous grant to fund a paid Executive Director for The Alliance who will be responsible for overseeing both short term and long term goals. The primary responsibilities of this position are Program Management, Resource Allocation, Community Outreach, Policy Development, and Personnel Management. In carrying out these responsibilities, efforts should be made to reach out to other local organizations and churches to coordinate services to those in need.

In the short term several grants have allowed us to provide emergency shelter. To date we have provided 62 bed nights at two local motels for men, women, and families.

The Shelter Closet opened in January 2025 in the Kent Plaza Shopping Center as a clothing distribution center for those in need during the winter months. Clothing is free to the needy while the public may also shop for a monetary donation. Our original months of operation were to be January, February and March, but these have been extended through the end of June. The hours are Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:00-2:00 with donations of clothes accepted during hours of operation.

The Shelter Alliance is a component fund of The Mid-shore Community Foundation. For further information about the Executive Director’s responsibilities and qualifications go to www.mscf.org/shelter. For consideration, prospective candidates are encouraged to submit their credentials by April 18.