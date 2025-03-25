MENU

National Vietnam War Veterans Day March 29

National Vietnam War Veterans Day will be commemorated on Saturday, March 29 from 2-3pm in Memorial Park.

Veterans who served on active duty anywhere in the world from 1955 to 1975 are invited to be recognized for their service and sacrifice.

 

