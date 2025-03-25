Kent County’s META Program Welcomes New Cohort of Entrepreneurs

The Upper Shore Community Development Partners (USCDP), in partnership with the Town of Chestertown, proudly welcomes the newest cohort of entrepreneurs to the Minority Entrepreneurship Training Accelerator (META) program. This transformative initiative, hosted at Washington College’s Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience and Innovation Plant, empowers local business owners with the skills, resources, and connections to grow and sustain their ventures.

The 2025 cohort represents a diverse range of businesses, each bringing unique products and services to Kent County and beyond:

Jayne Barrett-Freeman, Jab Cab, LLC – A transportation service focused on accessibility and convenience.

Taccorra Rena graves, Crafteebabe Kreationz – A creative brand specializing in handcrafted goods.

Danielle Latricia Barrett, Bee Well Apothecary – A holistic wellness business offering natural remedies and self-care products.

Rashawn Donté Bennett, Food Truck – A mobile eatery bringing flavorful, on-the-go dining experiences.

Venessa Holloway-Truxon, Agribusiness – A venture dedicated to sustainable farming and agricultural innovation.

Carlene Louise Wilson, C and M Décor and Design, LLC – A home décor and design company crafting beautiful living spaces.

Kay L Brown, K’s Hot Dogs– A mobile food service offering quick and delicious bites.

The META program provides participants with expert-led training, mentorship, and access to essential business resources. As part of this year’s programming, META is thrilled to welcome Deayna Ewell, a Queen Anne’s County META alumnus and the owner of Onyx Beauty Supply, who will share insights from his entrepreneurial journey.

“We are excited to support this talented group of business owners,” said Rebecca Murphy, Lead Consultant at USCDP. “META is designed to provide a solid foundation for entrepreneurs to thrive, and we are grateful to the Town of Chestertown and Washington College’s Starr Center and Innovation Plant for generously supporting this impactful program.”

“The Starr Center and Innovation Plant are incredibly proud to support this important initiative and to have partnered with USCDP and the Town of Chestertown,” said Patrick Nugent, the Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. Director of Civic Engagement at Washington College. “We seek to catalyze economic and educational opportunities in our region, and this is a perfect example of how we partner with others to make that happen.”

META is a key initiative in strengthening economic development and fostering business success in Kent County. Through strategic partnerships and community support, this program continues to be a catalyst for minority-owned businesses in the region.

For more information about the META program or to learn how to support local entrepreneurs, contact [email protected].