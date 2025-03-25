Bonnie Howell’s “Timeless Tides” exhibit showcased at The Artists’s Gallery for April

“The tidewaters of our Eastern Shore never cease to draw my attention,” says Mrs. Howell. “Every time I cross the Kent Narrows Bridge and glimpse the sunlight defining the edges of our beautiful shore, I smile knowing I’m close to home. Spending time on our waterways is very special to me. However, checking the tide levels has proven to be necessary as even in our canoe, a low tide once left us stranded upriver! So it goes for those of us who would still rather watch the sunset over mid-river than worry over who’s viewing our dilemma from the shore! Thankfully, the tides do rise and fall in a timely way that is as dependable as time itself. My new works for the 2025 feature show at The Artists’ Gallery will honor the beauty of our Timeless Tides, always there, high or low, for us to enjoy.”

Mrs. Howell majored in art in college and received her BA degree in Fine Art from St. Andrews University in North Carolina and her Teachers Certificate from Washington College in Chestertown. She taught art in both private and public schools during her early career, then painted mostly wildlife and portraits as a freelance artist before forming The Artists’ Gallery partnership in 2003. She continued her art studies with noted portraitists John Sanden of Portraits Institute of New York and John Ebersberger of Maryland Hall, Annapolis, MD. She has also taken classes at the University of Maryland and graduate work at the University of Delaware. She has been a member of the Portrait Society of America and a member and past president of the Working Artists Forum of Easton, Maryland, where she exhibited her paintings in regional shows.

Her works are in many private collections across the United States as well as local and public collections such as The Shore Medical Center, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Washington College, Garnett School, Dr. Hickman’s office and Watershed Restaurant, all in Chestertown, and the Turnersville Assembly Hall in New Jersey. Mrs. Howell works primarily in oils and regularly features paintings of life – portraits, nature and our watery world at The Artists’ Gallery where she is the managing partner.

Please join Bonnie and her partners for an opening reception on First Friday, April 4th from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. for light refreshments and to meet the artist. Bonnie Howell’s newest body of work will be featured in The Artists’ Gallery throughout the month of April. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 12:30-4:30 p.m. For more information, please visit www.theartistsgalleryctown.com or call the gallery at 410-778-2425.