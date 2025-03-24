The healing power of dogs by Katherine Emery General

In a world that often feels overwhelming, filled with stress and uncertainty, finding comfort and stability can be difficult. For me, that comfort comes with four legs, a wagging tail, and unconditional love. My dogs have always been more than just a pet — they are a lifeline, a source of emotional strength, and true companions through life’s ups and downs. The bond I share with my dogs has had a profound impact on my mental health, teaching me valuable lessons about patience, love, and the importance of connection.

Our little French Bull Dog, Fanny is going on sixteen years old, she’s the final member of our “four pack.” We had Chuckie, an English Bulldog, Bogey, a Boston Terrier, Ruthie, a French Bulldog and Fanny. After Ruthie’s death, we talked about bringing a new puppy into our family but we had concerns about the impact on Fanny. Would another dog be a good idea? Time passed and we became comfortable with having just one dog. Then one day last fall, there was a photo on the Dorchester County Animal Control website of a little black dog. This dog “spoke” to me. Without delay, we made an appointment to meet this dog.

The “meet and greet” was as expected, the dog was very excited and nervous. I knew immediately that this little girl was going home with us. She sat in my lap with her head on my chest in the car on the drive home. We learned that she was 3-4 years old and had come from a “hoarder” breeding situation in the D.C. area. Her skin and ears were a mess and she hadn’t been fed properly. Her once floppy ears had been cropped, crudely, with stitches protruding in several spots and she had just weaned a litter of puppies. Every experience for the first few months was new to “Cookie.” Her skin has healed with a wild salmon and sweet potato diet and she loves her healthy blueberry and apple training treats. “Cookie” has become a treasured member of our family, her exuberant personality is a daily source of joy.

One of the most powerful aspects of having a dog is the unconditional love they offer. No matter how hard my day has been or how low I might feel, my dogs greet me with excitement and affection. Their love is pure and without judgment, providing a sense of acceptance that is often hard to find elsewhere. This consistent emotional support creates a feeling of safety and reassurance, knowing that I am never truly alone.

Scientific studies have shown that interacting with dogs can increase levels of oxytocin — the “love hormone” — and reduce cortisol, the stress hormone. Simply petting my dogs or sitting quietly beside them helps to calm my racing thoughts and lower my anxiety. Their steady, calming presence reminds me to breathe, slow down, and be present in the moment.

Perhaps the most profound way my dogs have supported my mental health is through difficult moments. On days when sadness, stress, or loneliness feels overwhelming, my dogs are always there. They sense my mood, offering a gentle nudge or curling up next to me without needing words. This quiet, steady companionship provides a grounding presence, reminding me that I am not alone and that healing takes time.

In a world that often feels chaotic, my dogs have always been my anchor — a constant reminder that love, companionship, and healing can come from the most unexpected places.

Kate Emery General is a retired chef/restaurant owner who was born and raised in Casper, Wyoming. Kate loves her grandchildren, knitting, and watercolor painting. Kate and her husband, Matt are longtime residents of Cambridge’s West End where they enjoy swimming and bicycling.