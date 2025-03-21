Wine of the Week: Anthilia Sicilia DOC

Ciao Tutti!

This weekend at Piazza Italian Market, we will taste the Anthilia Sicilia DOC ($18.50, ABV 12.5%) from Donnafugata’s Contessa Entellina vineyard, the first of Donnafugata’s four vineyards throughout Sicilia.

The story of Donnafugata begins with two women, one of whom was Gabriella Anca Rallo, who studied the classics at University and became an English teacher. Fate intervened when her father died suddenly and she inherited his Contessa Entellina vineyard. Within a few years, in 1983, she retired from teaching for her and her husband Giacomo to assume management of the estate.

Gabriella learned that the vineyard was near the place where the story’s second woman, Queen Maria Carolina, and King Ferdinand IV of the Two Sicilies (Lazio and Sicily) sought refuge near a British garrison in Sicily when Napoleon began his invasion of Sicily. Gabriella chose the name “Donnafugata” (fleeing woman) for their winery in honor of the Queen and the label portrays a woman’s hair with the wind blowing across her face.

Gabriella was one of the founding members of the National Association of Women in Wine. This organization celebrates the commitment of women in all of the wine industry’s categories. For her dedication, she was awarded the honor of Commendatore of the Italian Republic in 2018. Today, Donnafugata is led by the fifth generation of the Rallo family, Antonio and Jose and they grow seven indigenous grape varieties in the vineyards that differ from each other in altitude, exposure, microclimate and soil.

As an art lover, I have long admired the distinctive artisan labels of Donnafugata. In 1992, Gabriella Rallo selected the artist Stefano Vitale to create distinctive labels for each wine to celebrate the varied colors of Sicilia’s architecture and landscape, under the blazing sun. Two of my fave labels were inspired by Mille e Una Notte (One Thousand and One Nights), the story of Sherazade.

Visit www.donnafugata.it and prepare to be amazed by the artful labels!

“Anthilia” Sicilia DOC is named for the city of Entella in Roman times and is the first wine that was produced at Donnafugata. It remains a customer favorite for its blend of Cataratto and other indigenous varieties. It is a fave of mine for its freshness, notes of white flowers and scents of aromatic herbs and white flowers. Pair with fish, veggie dishes or Piazza’s fresh cheeses.

Come celebrate the Spring Equinox and join me on Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45.

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Piazza Italian Market is located in the Talbot Town Shopping Center at 218 N. Washington St., suite 23, in Easton, MD.

