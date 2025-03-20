The Kappa Sigma Fraternity Pancake Breakfast to support veterans April 5

The Kappa Sigma Fraternity at Washington College, Chestertown MD, has a long and proud tradition of supporting veterans’ charities, primarily through its semi-annual charity pancake breakfast, an event which some of you have attended in the past. Since its inception, this event has raised over $94,000 for the Kappa Sigma Military Heroes Campaign – a composite charity serving the medical, psychological, physical, and housing needs of America’s veterans – one pancake at a time.

This semester’s pancake breakfast will be held on April 5, 8am to 1pm at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Chestertown. As usual, a donation of $5.00 – 100% of which goes to charity – gets you all-you-can eat pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon, juices, and coffee.

The Kappa Sigma Military Heroes Campaign supports a suite of veterans’ charities, including Homes for Our Troops , a charity fighting the plight of homelessness among our nation’s veterans, Veterans Moving Forward , which provides service dogs, facility dogs, and emotional support dogs to veterans with physical and/or mental health challenges at no cost to the veteran or their family, and Veterans Success Resources Group , a nonprofit organization dedicated to facilitating access to professional and personal resources and networking for Veterans and their families. To learn more about the Kappa Sigma Military Heroes Campaign, and to see the many other groups supported by it, it click here .

Lead illustration by Jean Sanders.