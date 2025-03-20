Design with Jenn Martella: Twin peaks

It is sometimes challenging to find contemporary houses in our area to feature, so I was delighted to see a picture of this home with steep gables that reminded me of Swiss chalets. I then knew the title for this article had to be “Twin Peaks”. On the day of my tour, I drove along the road lined with houses sited on top of the ridge and I almost passed by two brick piers with “Twin” on the left pier and “Peaks” on the other!

Frank Lloyd Wright’s organic site and architecture design philosophy in harmony with nature is best expressed in his quote” No house should ever be on a hill or on anything. It should be of the hill. Belonging to it. Hill and house should live together, each the happier for the other.” As I continued my approach past the houses on either side of this property, I realized this house was indeed not “on a hill” but was sited between the top of the hill and the Tuckahoe River.

The three-story house in nestled in the woods and opens up to the water with window walls on the second and third floors and a deck that offer panoramic views up and down the river. Between the two chalet roofed forms, the deck flows into a recessed area with a long table for al-fresco dining. The deck also provides protection for the ground floor’s concrete terrace that is both a warm weather game room and a protected storage area for firewood.

Steps from the deck to the ground floor connects the house to the landscape with other options for relaxing outdoors on a grouping of Adirondack chairs at the side of the house or the pier at the shoreline. At the rear of the house, you are totally unaware of the adjacent houses built on top of the hill and the house’s earth toned colors of the siding and roofing blends into its wooded setting.

The deck’s span across the house creates bird’s eye views of the water and connects the chalet roof forms of the living room and the family room for easy indoor-outdoor flow. Its furnishings for sitting and dining create a great outdoor room for entertaining. At the deck level, you also see the subtle bow of the window walls’ perimeter for panoramic views of the water.

The chalet roof forms of the rear elevation extend through the house to the front elevation. From the parking area, a sturdy covered walkway leads to the entry door at the third floor. The bridge allows the rooms on the second and third floors of the house to have windows for daylight and peaceful views of the landscape.

The front door opens to a “T’ shaped hall leading to two bedroom ensuites and overlooks to both the living and dining rooms on the second floor. I admired the beautiful pine floors and how the knotty pine walls provide texture and break up the expanse of the walls in contrast to the floor’s pine planks. The craftsman style door is in keeping with the chalet vibe. At one end of the “T” are the stairs down to the second floor.

Both third floor bedrooms have great interior architecture from the high knee walls and the flat portion of the ceiling. I especially admired the detailing of the front walls’ trio of low fixed glass panes without sills that allow the wood floor to float above the landscape beyond and the large windows above for landscape views. The low octagonal window above the bedding is the perfect height for the family pet to enjoy a private landscape view. Both the front wall and the rear wall of the bedroom have white painted vertical cladding and white rafters that balances the side walls of knotty pine.

Coming out of the bedroom, I was mesmerized by the spatial volume of the overlook to the family room below. The horizontal framing creates a “ceiling” plane for the family room’s seating area and the black color of the horizontal and sloped framing accentuates the geometry of the two-story space. What a fab vista across the river to the opposite shore!

One of the second floor baths has wood flooring and light gray walls of vertical cladding that blends into the light gray tiles of the shower surround. The glass shower door, large round mirror, the black fittings and hardware on the white lavatory cabinet complete the stylish look.

This third floor bedroom is a twin to the other bedroom’s interior architecture, window design, materials and colors. This bedroom has a view of the covered walkway bridge.

Having explored the third floor, I was eager to see the main floor below. Like the other chalet style roof, the horizontal framing creates a “ceiling” plane for the living room’s seating area below and the black color of the horizontal and sloped framing accentuates the geometry of the space. The wood stairs with black railings weaves through the framing to the living room below.

The living room’s beams are wide and deep so they can contain not only the structural depth necessary for support but also recessed lighting for the room. The dramatic window wall also has a door to access the deck. The two-story living room with its high knee walls and sloped ceiling that follows the underside of the roof framing is a dramatic space with tranquil views of the water and the opposite shoreline.

The stairs’ open risers and design becomes a sculptural element. The interior wall of the living room is partially clad in stone to accent the TV and the fireplace. Doors behind the wall lead to the primary ensuite.

The front wall of the second floor is at grade level, since the house is set back from the ivy covered bank that was cut into the hill. The bank’s slope allows sunlight to infill the space and gives the primary suite total privacy. The window wall infilled with planes of glass and transoms maximizes the views of nature and the soft colors of the furnishings create a restful sleeping space.

The stylish primary bath’s mirror above the dual lavatory, the shower’s mix of tiles in varying sizes, textures and colors and the pendant lighting create a one of a kind primary bath. I especially admired how the circular elements of the mirror are centered over each lavatory.

The kitchen is located between the primary ensuite and the living-dining area. The white cabinets stand out against the pale gray walls and the island’s contrasting color adds interest to the space. The veined granite of the island’s countertop and the backsplash in colors of gray, blue and white add great texture. Over the island is a pendant light whose thin frame and candlelight style bulbs disappear into the space’s volume. The doorway to the adjacent family-dining area aligns with the door on the other side of the kitchen to the living room for easy flow through the house.

The kitchen’s island is on axis to the deepest part of the deck that accommodates a long table and a grille for warm weather meals. At this level of the house, there is a direct view to the river and the shoreline beyond.

The family-dining area spans the depth of the house and the spacious size easily accommodates a full size wrap-around sofa for relaxing at the end of the day or Sunday afternoon naps. The black framing wall and ceiling grid breaks up the length of the room and provides ambient lighting. especially enjoyed standing in the middle of the room and admiring the views through both the front and rear walls infilled with glass for bringing nature inside. Behind one sofa are the stairs to the ground floor.

This view of the ivy covered bank outside the dining area is a perfect illustration of biophilic design, a movement whose aims are the creation of spaces that are in harmony with, and connect to, nature. I recently completed a CE course on biophilic design to renew my architectural license and learned more about the biophilic principles that connect us to the natural world to improve our physical and mental well-being. Most of the examples were of interiors that featured living “green” walls. Imagine how different this space would be if the original Owner had opted for a concrete retaining wall instead of this living sloped wall covered in ivy! I stood before the wall just after morning fog had lifted and silently thanked him/her felt for this peaceful view.

The ground level includes a media room and storage areas. The outline of the concrete flooring underneath the deck above creates a warm weather room for games.

Tranquil setting along the Tuckahoe River for panoramic views; peace and privacy from the siting of the house “of the hill”; outdoor rooms of the second floor deck that spans across the house and the ground floor’s concrete terrace; main floor primary suite with two other bedrooms ensuites on the third floor; contemporary style with Swiss chalet roof forms; all this and close proximity to Easton. I believe Frank Lloyd Wright would agree that this hill and house live together, “each the happier for the other.” The listing agent told me an agent had shown the house to a native Swiss who loved it, but you don’t have to be Swiss to be intrigued by this unique house that has been totally renovated and is fully furnished!

For more information about this property, contact Melissa Tippett with TTR Sotheby’s International Realty at 410-280-5600 (o), 410-241-7409 (c) or [email protected] .For more photographs and pricing, visit https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/associate/180-a-df210824131810858986/melissa-tippett ,“Equal Housing Opportunity.”

Photography by Moses George Cohen, 202-688-8581, [email protected],

https://linktr.ee/delmarvaaerial360

www.DelmarvaAerial360.com

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.