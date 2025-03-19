Love Your Kidneys: A Chat with Shore Health’s Dr. Anish Hinduja

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

About 35.5 million U.S. adults are estimated to have kidney disease—that’s more than 1 in 7 (14%) — but most people have no symptoms until the disease very advanced. March is National Kidney Disease Awareness Month, the perfect time to shed light on this significant health threat. In this insightful interview, Dr. Anish Hinduja, Medical Director of UM Shore Medical Group – Nephrology and Vice President of the Medical Staff at UM Shore Regional Health, discusses the vital role of the kidneys in maintaining overall health.

Dr. Hinduja explains how these remarkable organs act as the body’s natural filtration system, removing waste, balancing fluids, and regulating blood pressure. He delves into the most common causes of kidney disease—diabetes, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular conditions—while emphasizing the importance of early detection through routine blood and urine tests.

Dr. Hinduja also sheds light on dialysis as a treatment option for kidney failure, detailing both in-clinic hemodialysis and at-home peritoneal dialysis. He discusses the ultimate goal of kidney transplantation, recent medical advancements, and the importance of patient education in managing kidney health. Throughout the conversation, he underscores the need for lifestyle changes, proper medication use, and dietary awareness to prevent kidney disease and improve long-term health outcomes.