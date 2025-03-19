Joe Holt’s “First Friday” show goes classic country

On Friday, April 4 Joe Holt, accompanist and host of the Mainstay’s First Friday series, and his guests take the evening’s music in a brand new direction. Joe, who is well-regarded throughout the Delmarva area as a jazz pianist, welcomes Kevin Short (vocalist with the country band Big Hat, No Cattle) and Chet Atkins-style guitarist Billy West (from the band Bird Dog and the Road Kings) for an evening of familiar classic country tunes. They will perform classic tunes by Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, Larry Gatlin, Willie Nelson, and more.

Showtime for the Mainstay concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall,