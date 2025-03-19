For All Seasons partners with Santé Eastern Shore to offer Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST)

For All Seasons’ Center for Learning is partnering with Santé Eastern Shore to offer LivingWorks ASIST (Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training) on April 7 and 8, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at Anchor Church in Easton.

This two-day in-person workshop includes interactive learning, hands-on practice, and real-world application exercises to learn the skills to provide a suicide first-aid intervention for someone who has thoughts of suicide. The workshop is designed for all caregivers (anyone over age 15 in a position of trust), including mental health professionals, nurses, physicians, pharmacists, teachers, counselors, youth workers, police and correctional staff, school support staff, clergy, and community volunteers.

Participants will learn how to recognize when someone may be thinking about suicide and take steps to support them; to develop a safety plan to keep someone safe for now and connect them with further help; talk openly about personal and community attitudes and suicide; build confidence and capacity in providing suicide first-aid; understand how attitudes about suicide influence intervention approaches; and gain insights into community resources and support networks to sustain long-term suicide prevention efforts.

The training will include breakfast, lunch, and snacks each day, as well as all the necessary materials. Participating clinicians will receive 12 Category I CEUs issued by For All Seasons, Inc., an approved continuing education provider for Maryland Social Workers and Professional Counselors.

The registration fee of $350 is due at the time of enrollment. All registrations are due no later than March 31, 2025, at https://forallseasonsinc.lpages.co/asist-training-2025/. For questions, contact Kelsey Trumbull-Meyers at [email protected]. Because this training is grant-funded, For All Seasons is required to report program outcomes. Participants will be asked to complete multiple-choice surveys before the training begins and after the training’s completion.

