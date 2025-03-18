Practicing What You Preach Might Be A Good Idea by Maria Grant

As President Trump rants about government waste, he continues to spend taxpayer money, as my mom used to say, “like a drunken sailor.” Want some examples? Here are just a few.

Since the beginning of his second term, Trump has flown to his properties every week to play golf. How much do these little excursions cost? Let’s take a look. In his first 30 days alone, he played golf nine times. So far, the cost of these golf expeditions is estimated at $18 million. These junkets involve Air Force One flying him back and forth, plus additional expenses for flying down vehicles, including two presidential limos and Trump’s motorcade. Let’s also consider the cost of the Secret Service staying at his properties during these weekends for which the government pays for rooms and meals.

Last weekend, Trump did not break his golf-every-weekend streak. He flew to Florida, boasted that he won the tournament at Palm Beach once again, and then attended an awards banquet. He did take time out from his busy schedule to watch airstrikes targeting Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis on a remote display screen.

If Trump continues playing golf at this rate throughout his term, the cost is estimated to be $500 million. (His first-term golf expenses were $152 million.)

All indications are that Melania is seldom at the White House. The estimated cost of protecting the First Lady while she is in Trump Tower in New York City and Mar-a-Lago is $300 million per year.

Various financial newspapers estimated the cost of Trump’s trip to the Superbowl. Here is the breakdown. Secret Service: $7 to $10 million. Air travel and motorcade: $5 million. Stadium security upgrades: $2 million. Local law enforcement: $1 million. Conservative estimates make the total cost for this boondoggle at $15 million. Trump left at half time.

Trump’s trip to the Daytona 500 is estimated to have cost taxpayers around $5 million. The costs again included an Air Force One trip, presidential motorcade, secret service, and security, staffing and logistical support, and additional emergency and military resources. Trump did a flyover on Air Force one before his presidential limousine drove him around the track for a lap. He left the event after 11 laps.

So far, Trump’s Guantanamo Bay fiasco has cost taxpayers $16 million. Trump promised to send 30,000 migrants to Cuba. As of today, he detained 300 migrants there for a short time. Now all of them have been flown to various other places. The Wall Street Journal reported that hundreds of U.S. troops were guarding empty tents.

During his first term, Trump spent $1.7 million redecorating the White House. So far, his plans in this term include replacing the Rose Garden with a hard surface that resembles a patio like the one he has at Mar-a-Lago. In recent days, Trump has also said he would like to build a new ballroom in the White House similar to the one at Mar-a-Lago. I doubt that any of the thousands of fired Federal employees will have an opportunity to check out the new ballroom.

Let’s remember that Federal employee salaries in total amount to less than five percent of the Federal budget. In 2024, the average Federal employee earned about 24.7 percent less than their counterparts in similar positions. The conspicuous consumption during the early days of this administration juxtaposed against thousands of Federal employees losing their jobs is difficult to swallow.

Adding up Trump’s cited exercises in excess in less than 60 days, and trust me this is the tip of the iceberg, would conservatively equate to about 6,000 Federal employee salaries. You know, employees who were working on cancer research, saving children’s lives in Africa, helping veterans get appropriate healthcare, and so much more, who are no longer employed.

Philosopher Bertrand Russell once wrote, “We have, in fact, two kinds of morality side by side; one which we preach but do not practice, and another which we practice but seldom preach.”

Maria Grant was principal-in-charge of the federal human capital practice of an international consulting firm. While on the Eastern Shore, she focuses on writing, reading, music, and nature.