Medium Debbie Wojciechowski returns to Church Hill Theatre April 11

For one night only, on April 11th, acclaimed medium Debbie Wojciechowski will appear at Church Hill Theatre to help connect patrons with their loved ones who have passed. As an Evidential Medium with extensive training in the U.S. and England, she is an expert in both near-death experiences and grief counseling.

Debbie does not perform on a stage, but works more intimately, walking through the theatre connecting with members of her audience whose loved ones who have moved beyond their physical lives. As she channels each message, she hopes to bring comfort and awareness to people that there is a life after this one: our loved ones are always with us. Her clients have described her as empathetic and down-to-earth, with a real gift for sensitive readings.

Ms. Wojciechowski studied extensively with local and international mediums and spiritual mentors. She trained with British Mediums and learned the traditions of the Spiritualist Churches of Great Britain. Debbie studied with internationally known and respected professions in the field and obtained formal certification as both a Medium and a Master Teacher. Her education also includes a Master of Science degree from Johns Hopkins University.

In addition to being an Evidential Medium, Ms. Wojciechowski worked over 25 years with law enforcement. As such, she worked in the areas of mental health, grief counseling, and crisis intervention. She also volunteered with The Hospice of Baltimore. She is aware of the sensitive nature of some readings, and delivers messages in a respectful manner.

Small family or friend groups find Medium Debbie particularly insightful. She has touched many audience members in her previous appearances at Church Hill Theatre. Tickets to her April 11th presentation and readings may be purchased at www.churchhilltheatre.org for $50. Or tickets may be reserved by calling the Church Hill Theatre office weekdays between 11:00 am and 5:00 pm at (410) 556-6003.

For more information about Debbie Wojciechowski and her work, please visit mediumdebbie.com or follow her on social media at facebook.com/mediumdebbie and instagram at @mediumdebbie.