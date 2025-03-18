Letter to the Editor: What Should the Democrats Be Doing?

It has become clear that the national Democratic Party is absent in this battle for America’s future and is losing the messaging war. In the recent NBC poll, the party’s rating by the public is at 39%!

Despite what Democratic strategist, James Carville, is advocating – don’t fight back now, just wait for the Trump/Musk alliance to implode – I think otherwise. Such a strategy is too much of a gamble. Stakes are too high. Plus, it leaves us Democrats deflated and feeling helpless. I prefer, instead, what Governor Maura Healey (Massachusetts) said recently in the New York Times – “…we need leadership that is aggressive, that is proactive and that is speaking to everyday Americans.”

This is not a normal political situation. At this scale for the first time in my lifetime: the President’s administration is pursuing nasty and unconstitutional specific retribution and intimidation; years of expertise are being forced to exit the government; many business, government and even university leaders are cowering; and, our worldwide relationships are being turned upside down. We no longer lead the “free world.”

Most of loyal local, regional, and national grassroots Democrats are feeling impotent, under-represented, and rudderless for the country’s future. This is why I believe that we need to do something more than the uncoordinated skirmishes now playing out in the local, state and national level. Don’t get me wrong, legislative maneuvers, lawsuits, local rally’s, postcards and calls to your representative’s office, flooding town hall meetings, are all necessary. And thank goodness for the active non-profits, political action groups, local Democratic Clubs, states’ Attorneys General, and Senators and Congresspeople who are fighting. But I believe these are not enough if we are going to stop this chaos and win the hearts & minds of Americans – and the trust of the world.

So, I propose that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) continue to focus on recruiting and supporting good local and state candidates across the country, raise funds and help them organize so that 2026 will be successful. But they – the DNC Chair with consult from past & present Democratic leadership – should create and announce a small Democratic leadership group – maybe 3-5 – to act at the national level as our opposition leadership team – “the loyal opposition.”

Such a group should be comprised of creditable, diverse and respected people who have the ability to communicate – perhaps a business leader (Warren Buffet would be great if 20 years younger), Michael Bloomberg or Mark Cuban, (if more controllable), a midwestern governor and/or mayor such as Michael Johnston (Denver) or Gretchen Whitmer (Michigan), maybe an up-and-coming Congress person (many to choose from), and/or ex-cabinet official such as Jennifer Granholm or Pete Buttigiege. I group able and willing to work together, speak clearly and loudly, and represent the best in America. However, to minimize the chance of grandstanding and in-fighting, they should all pledge that they will not run for President in 2028.

What would they do?

They would be announced as the Democratic Opposition Team and in this capacity they would:

Articulate the Democratic Party’s values and proposals – what we stand for and what we want to do;

Hold high profile press conferences to refute the Trump Administration’s pronouncements & actions;

Take out ads & post on social media in places where MAGA’s get their news;

Issue press releases & articles in opposition and setting forth alternatives;

Organize boycotts of those companies supporting Trump’s actions and support for those who don’t;

Encourage & organize public demonstrations, rallys, etc. ; and

Encourage & help organize, with Democratic legislators, local townhall meetings.

There may be more as circumstances change, but I believe that this disciplined small opposition team would go a long way to articulating another vision for America while also helping uplift Democrats. All the small natural actions and reactions to what’s happening should be encouraged, unimpeded and when possible coordinated. Legislative leaders (Jeffries & Schumer) should be closely communicated with, but should not direct the efforts. We need to articulate a way forward that contradicts the current administration and that focuses on a how the Democratic Party will lead us there.

Sincerely,

Vic Pfeiffer

Concerned American