Hummingbird Inn to host A Mother’s Rest, for extra needs moms & caregivers 

The Hummingbird Inn is hosting a 3-night respite/wellness retreat March 21-24 for moms of children with special needs. This beautiful, historic B&B in Easton is the perfect getaway for our caregiving families in the DC/MD/VA area.

This retreat is one of nearly (300) scheduled throughout 2025 that A Mother’s Rest (AMR) coordinates, providing families across the country with essential time away from caregiving responsibilities. The necessity (and benefit) of proactive self-care has been long overlooked in the special needs community. Acknowledging the emotional and physical strains parents and caregivers face is imperative in ensuring the best long term care to their children. The mission of AMR is to strengthen America’s special needs parents & caregivers through frequent, low-cost, year-round, in-person respite and therapeutic fellowship opportunities. We achieve this through partnerships with B&B inns across the country like the Hummingbird Inn (our Porch Partner Program).

A Mother’s Rest is the nation’s first and only non-profit network of year-round wellness inns, exclusively for the benefit of special needs parents & full-time family caregivers. The Hummingbird Inn will be hosting (1) respite-focused retreat with donated/discounted lodging in 2025. AMR “Porch Partners” and generous private donors make these retreats accessible and affordable (even free) to parents & other caregivers.

For more information on this and other retreats and programs for AMR, visit www.amothersrest.org.