“Lion King” team receives Golden Anchors

The teachers and staff who led the production of “The Lion King Jr.” musical at Kent County High School were recognized with this month’s Golden Anchor award.

Lori Armstrong, Jodi Bortz, Anna Lill, Noel Morris, William Poore, Stephanie Spencer and Kaitlyn Wright received their awards from the Kent County Board of Education Monday night, March 10.

The Golden Anchor award is presented each month to staff members or groups of employees who exemplify the mission and core values of Kent County Public Schools.

“Kent County Public Schools is an anchor organization that creates an environment of academic excellence through a collaborative, equitable and rigorous learning community,” the mission statement reads.

Nominations may be submitted by Kent County Public Schools staff members, parents and students.

This month’s honorees helmed the production of “The Lion King Jr.” that ran the Feb. 28 through March 1 in the Kent County High School auditorium. More than 1,000 people came to see the show that featured elementary, middle and high school students.

Armstrong and Wright served as directors, with Bortz as the musical director. Lill, Morris and Spencer helped with the production design and costuming. Poore led his Makerspace program students in creating 3-D printed masks.

“Their efforts extended beyond directing and coaching,” said Kent County High School Principal Kris Hemstetter in presenting the awards. “They guided students in designing breathtaking puppets, masks and intricate set pieces, fostering both artistic and technical skills.”

Hemstetter gave a special thank you to the Kent Cultural Alliance for its sponsorship of the production and spoke about of the importance of arts in education.