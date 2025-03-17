“Generations Band Together” to hold fundraiser at the Mainstay March 30.

At 4 pm, March 30, The Mainstay in Rock Hall will host a special fundraiser for the Kent County High School Music Boosters.

“Generations Band Together” project, started by Judi O’Neill, includes five KCHS musicians and several local professional musicians who are volunteering their time to perform with the students.

The pros are Philip Dutton, Sem Ortiz, Dave James, Dave Sharp, Marc Quigley, Nevin Dawson, and Frank Gerber. The students are seniors Teo O’Brien and Phoebe Preston, junior Lynden Saunders, sophomore Bjorn Birkmire, and freshman Beckett Vivier.

The musicians have played at Open Mic at The Garfield on February 26th, and will be performing at Heron Point on March 26th,

Their programs include multiple styles of music, from Mozart to Chicago to Herbie Hancock.

There is no admission charged for the show. The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall. For more about the Mainstay, go here.