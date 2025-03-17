Adkins Arboretum Mystery Monday: Guess the photo

Happy Mystery Monday! Can you guess what is pictured below?

The answer to last week’s mystery is the northern red oak, Quercus rubra, pictured in photo below:

The northern red oak is a deciduous tree native to the eastern and central United States and southeast and south-central Canada.

It is versatile and hardy in urban settings, and tolerates pollution and compacted soil, making it an ideal neighborhood or street tree.

The northern red oak grows moderately quickly, sometimes maintaining a rate of 2′ per year, especially when it’s young. It commonly attains heights of 70-80′.

This oak displays beauty in all seasons, as many of its leaves stay after they have fallen from other trees. The leaves emerge pinkish-red in the Spring, turning lustrous dark green in Summer, and changing to red, orange-red, and deep reddish-brown in Autumn.

The northern red oak produces acorns that serve as a vital food source for wildlife, including squirrels, deer, and birds.