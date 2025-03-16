The Zebra Gallery opens new spring shows

The Zebra Gallery will open two shows in April, with an opening on April 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. which will include live music by C. Thomas in the front gallery. The upper gallery will feature a solo exhibition, “Take Flight” by metal sculptor Dave Dunn. The square gallery will feature “Fairweather Artists” – the works of 12 seasoned artists in a variety of mediums.

Dunn is a metal sculptor who creates movement and whimsy by welding found, repurposed, and new metal objects into his artwork. He repurposes tools of industry such as bike gear mechanisms or auto parts to use in his “sea creature” sculpture series to symbolize the constant movement and change of the sea, the ebb and flow of the tides, and the sea creatures within. He constructs imaginative primordial creatures out of anything that lands at his feet and fingertips…sometimes scrap metal, bicycle chains, nuts and bolts. Dunn shuffles together unsuspecting material to breathe whimsical delight into his imagined creatures. Dunn’s “Dunn in Metal Studio” is in Silver Spring, Maryland. His work can be found in galleries around the country and in private collections throughout the United States and in Europe. His work is currently the “Featured Southern Artist of 2025” with a six-month solo installation at the largest museum in northwestern Tennessee.

The Fairweather Artists represent artists whose work is in oils and acrylics, gouache, collage, digital painting and photography – to create an extraordinary show of beautiful vistas, vignettes and subjects. Members include Nancy Arons, Ellen Broadman, Sarah Clayton Davis, Karen Kuell Epstein, Susan Sinclair Galego, Lee Ann Howdershell, Jennifer Howard, Christianne King, Ingrid Matuszewski, Lisa Sieg, Patrick Sieg, and Stacy Yochum. These artists have known each other, worked together and appreciated each other’s art for many years, initially meeting through classes and painting on location in Washington, DC, Maryland and Virginia. For the Zebra Gallery they have collaborated to create this exquisite multimedia show.

“We are thrilled to have this mix of artists and art to welcome in spring. It’s both inspirational and fun. These artists join our growing list of regular exhibitors in the gallery, which is expanding every day,” states Susan Schauer John, owner of the Zebra Gallery.

Zebra Gallery is now on ARTSY which enables collectors to purchase works directly online from this show and future shows.

The Artists of The Zebra Gallery include Tobi Adebisi, Joseph Barbaccia, Mitsi Bernard, Ula Buka, April Claggett, Bondu Deji, Frank DePietro, David Dunn, Quadri Afis Enitan, Deniz Erguney, Lana Frey, Richard Fritz, Margery Goldberg, Lynn Goldstein, Adam Henerson, Adam Himoff, Bernie Houston, Erdman Hummel, Gina Jacklin, Joanna Jago, Terry John, Anne Jordan, Jack Knight, Yelena Lamm, Gabriel Lehman, Ingrid Matuszewski, Barbara Michalczuk, Thyra Moore, Victor Popoola, Larry Ringgold, Jacinthe Rivard, Kim Santini, Susan Fay Schauer, Mike Sorge, Jen Sterling, Serhii Vlasenko, and Cindy Winnick.

The Zebra Gallery address is 5 N Harrison Street, Easton, MD (across the street from the Historic Tidewater Inn). For further information, visit https://www.thezebragallery.com.