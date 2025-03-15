Join us March 22 for an evening of great music at the Garfield Center

The High & Wides were formed in 2015, and have roots both in Baltimore and the rural Delmarva peninsula. They draw on a shared background playing straight ahead bluegrass, but weave in influences from new wave to old time to make music that evokes the era before country, bluegrass, rockabilly, western swing, and Rock ‘n’ Roll broke off into separate and strictly defined genres. The band’s music imagines an alternate timeline – if instead of the electric-guitar and drums driven band format that took off in the 50s, the string band lineup had dominated across genres of popular music in the 20th century, what would be happening now? Members are Marc Dykeman (guitar, vocals), Sam Guthridge (banjo, mandolin, vocals), Nate Grower (fiddle), and Mike Buccino (bass).

They have released two full-length albums of original music, 2018’s “Lifted” and 2019’s “Seven True Stories”. In March 2022 they released their first album of covers, “Blood”, which pays tribute to exemplars of the two-part “brother duet” singing style that first inspired the formation of the band. They bring their incredible performance style and music to the the stage of the Garfield Center of the Arts on Saturday, March 22nd.

Their evening will also include a performance by Wicked Sycamore, an all-female trio from the Baltimore/DC area who bring a mischievous edge to contemporary folk, combining intricate vocal harmonies with thoughtful arrangement, mood shifts, and storytelling. Their original music ranges from fun and lighthearted sing-alongs to deep, introspective tunes for the ages – all influenced by traditional roots music, blues, pop, bluegrass, funk, and jazz.

On the evening of the performance, the Garfield Center lobby will open at 7 PM, House Doors will open for general admission seat selected starting at 7:30 PM, and the show begins at 8:00 PM. For tickets, it is strongly recommended that ticket buyers visit Eventbrite HERE to purchase them online. The Garfield Center’s Box Office is open today, Friday, March 14th until 3:00 PM, and will reopen next Wednesday for over-the-phone and in-person tickets sales that day from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The Box Office will also be open for the same hours on Thursday and Friday of next week.