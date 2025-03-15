Chestertown Earth Day Festival April 26

This year Chestertown Environmental Club (CEC) on April 26 will be hosting its15th Anniversary of Chestertown Earth Day! This event has grown in popularity each year and this year we expect the largest attendance ever. I have attached some pictures from last year’s festival. Events planned for this year include live entertainment, a volunteer trashwalk, children’s activities, along with a large EV vehicle and EV bike section.

The festival will be held from 9am to 1pm at park Row, downt0wn Chestertown.

Last year we had 26 vendor booths setup and we expect more this year. Many of the vendors are local restaurants and shops. Chestertown Natural Food Store, Modern Stone Age Kitchen, Unity Nursery and Twigs & Teacups, just to name a few will be displaying their environmental merchandise and discussing best practices.

DNR Forest Service, Eastern Neck Wildlife Refuge, Center for the Environment & Society, ShoreRivers, Sultana Foundation and Shore Soils (local composting collection) will be there to educate the public on what they are doing to help the environment.

There will also be a number of solar, geothermal, and energy companies in attendance.

Last year Capital Electric gave away hundreds of LED light bulbs. Bartlett Trees and DNR also gave away hundreds of tree starters (I have 15 of their river birch trees growing in my backyard). The Master Gardeners will be giving away seeds and Ford Schumann (previously head of Infinity Recycling) will be teaching people how to compost and giving away a backyard composter.

One of the WC fraternities is hosting a pancake breakfast at nearby at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, so there will be food available to purchase. Donations go to WC.