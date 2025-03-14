Wine(s) of the Week: Dolcetto D’Alba DOC & Ghemme Chioso Dei Pomi DOCG

This weekend we will offer two wines, the Dolcetto D’Alba DOC, 2022, ($20.50, ABV 13.5%) from the Azienda Agricola Alessandro Rivetto winery in La Morra, Piemonte and the Ghemme Chioso Dei Pomi DOCG 2017, ($49.95, ABV 14%) from the Rovellotti Vineyard in Ghemme, Alto Piemonte.

We are fortunate that our wine reps from time to time offer us deals on special wines that can’t be reordered. Emily and I tasted the Ghemme with one of our reps recently and we thought it was outstanding. That was no surprise since the importer is Rosenthal and he is one of two importers (Kermit Lynch is the other) whose portfolios of unique wines of the highest quality I follow on their websites. I would buy any wines from them without tasting.

Ghemme Chioso Dei Pomi DOCG: (85% Nebbiolo, Vespolina 15%). Antenello Rovellotti is as proud of his heritage as he is of his wine. He believes less than 200 people share his surname, and around 66 people have never left Ghemme! His family roots date from the late 15th century and their wine is produced in a maze of underground cellars with wine stacked from the ground to the ceiling, spread around in Ghemme’s “Ricetto”, a central walled compound that in prior years protected the townspeople during times of war.

Since the early 1980’s, Antenello has consulted with the University of Milan to keep his 15 hectare vineyard in balance ecologically and environmentally; no chemicals, protection of local insects, etc.

Emily and I were both captivated by this wine’s complex nose, its aromatic depth from ripe cherry and wild strawberry to notes of rose petals and leather; medium to full body palate, smooth tannins. Don’t pass up a taste of this outstanding wine!

Dolcetto D’Alba DOC: Alessandro is the fourth generation of the Rivetto family to manage the vineyard. His grandfather Ercole imparted in him a deep appreciation for the family’s vineyards and cellar as his father Giovanni did for him. Alessandro continues the family tradition with another Alessandro, his enologist, Alessandro Bonelli.

The Alessandros have two different labels for their bottles: the modern label “Albeisa” with Rivetto’s initials back to back and the “Bordolese”, which continues the tradition of the Rivetto family.

Their “Wine Loft”, a welcoming and intimate space for tasting their wines, overlooks the beautiful Piedmontese landscape and their municipality of La Morra.

Their Dolcetto D ’Alba is 100% Dolcetto grape and is fruit forward with aromas of amarena and red cherries, has a persistent flavor, and is soft and balanced as its name suggests (delicate, not sweet). Pair with lightly sauced pastas, white meat entrees, or grilled veggies.

Come join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 for a taste of these red wines from Piemonte.

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.