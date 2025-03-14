MENU

March 14, 2025

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Chestertown Flashback: Where is Golts?

Do you know where Golts, Maryland is? Today’s undated Flashback Photo of the Golts post office shines a light on this unincorporated community right here in Kent County, almost in Delaware. If you have any stories, photos, or information to share about life in Golts, please email [email protected]Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.

 

