Chestertown Flashback: Where is Golts?

Do you know where Golts, Maryland is? Today’s undated Flashback Photo of the Golts post office shines a light on this unincorporated community right here in Kent County, almost in Delaware. If you have any stories, photos, or information to share about life in Golts, please email [email protected]. Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.
