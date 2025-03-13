Design with Jenn Martella: “Rest-full” Cape Cod

Today’s house is a story and a half house Cape Cod design that has the elements of this popular style: compact floor plan, symmetry in plan and elevation; side gable walls, and windows flanking the front door and single dormer windows. The white lap siding is accented by the blue shutters, entry door and the sidelight panels.

I have written before of my being a history buff who can’t resist pulling over to read historic markers and I am especially interested in ones that provide information about demolished properties. I learned that the neighborhood in which today’s feature is located was once the property of Admiral Franklin Buchanan, who was the first superintendent of the Naval Academy. Unfortunately, “The Rest”, his three story frame house was demolished but its name lives on as a street name for this subdivision along the Miles River.

Not all of the houses in the neighborhood are waterfront properties like this house is. The rear elevation of the house opens up to tranquil views of the Miles River through a variety of windows and doors. At the main level, the sunroom’s wrap-around windows and French door, the dining room’s sliding doors and bay window and the kitchen’s triple windows provide views up and down the river. The double window units at the second floor offer bird’s eye views of the river.

The double garage has extra space for lawn and garden maintenance and a ramp to the pair of exterior door for easy access.

The spacious deck is bordered by steps to the deep lawn. The deck spans across the house and is a great space for warm weather relaxation or al-fresco dining. The giant Magnolia tree is poised and ready to burst into bloom as a harbinger of spring. It was easy for me to linger during my tour to appreciate the site’s peace and privacy and the tranquil view of the river’s opposite shore with views of mature trees that hide other houses.

From the pier, I appreciated the house’s massing with its center story and a half wing flanked by one-story wings, the curves of the shoreline’s high bank and how the grouping of tall mature trees provide unobstructed winter views of the river.

The pier and dock are reminders that boating weather will soon return. This tranquil vista from the pier of the outline of trees on the opposite shore with only one house in sight was soothing after my hectic morning.

The front door opens into a center hall with a direct vista through the house’s sliding doors to the lawn and the river beyond. The beautiful wood floors and the light gray walls and white trim flow throughout the main floor rooms. I admired the simple charm of the wood stair treads without a runner. The double doors opposite the stairs lead to a bedroom/sitting room.

This flexible space is by day a cozy sitting room but at night its sleeper sofa can accommodate guests with an adjoining bathroom for an ensuite. I admired how the door to the bathroom is aligned with the bathroom’s window for views of the landscape instead of a wall. I love vintage posters, and this poster for Dionis Gran Spumante Champagne portrays a jester kneeling next to a bottle of champagne holding up a glass is a great focal point for the room.

The spacious bathroom has a tiled shower with a glass wall to extend the space. The ladder style towel rack is a great solution for a room with a small amount of space for wall mounted towel racks. The pocket door is also a great choice since a standard door would open against either the shower or the lavatory. I especially liked the angled mirror and how it reflects the window’s view. The color palette of light blue walls, subtlety veined top of the off-white lavatory cabinet and the light gray flooring would please any guest.

On the other side of the stair hall is the spacious living room. Built-in millwork around the front window has a mix of open shelves for books, family memorabilia, etc. and the cabinets below can store games and DVDs for watching TV by the fire. The window treatment for the front and side windows provides both seated privacy and sunlight above. I was delighted to discover more vintage posters-this trio features the iconic French lipstick “Le Rouge Baiser” (red for kissing).

The vista from the living room reveals the open plan living-dining kitchen floor plan through the dining room’s bay window for views of the river.

The stylish dining room’s contemporary pendant lighting fixture, wood table anchored by the large kilim and the texture of the chairs centered on the water view through the bay window create a charming eclectic look for memorable meals. The sliding doors on the left lead to the deck and the French doors on the side wall lead to the sunroom.

My fave room was this sunroom, a delightful indoor-outdoor space with the exterior door to the deck. The wrap-around windows filters sunlight deep in the room so the room’s deep blue color is not overwhelming.

From the sofa, one can see the river as it bends around the shoreline. The desk and chair are set up for computer work and for taking breaks from the computer to savor the landscape and river views.

The spacious kitchen is the last part of the “L” shaped open plan living-dining-kitchen. I have specified these bar stools and I can attest to their comfort. I also liked how here their stained wood finish contrasts with the white cabinets. Locating the row of built-in cabinets next to the R/F created deep space for storage. It reminded me of a kitchen I designed for a client who had two complete sets of Deruta ceramic dinnerware and serving pieces that would have filled this wall! The door at the rear wall leads to the laundry and two-car garage.

The light gray walls, wood flooring and stainless steel appliances highlights the white cabinets. The glass fronted upper cabinets and open shelves keep the most used items close by the cook. Even though the kitchen is large, the tight work triangle of sink, dishwasher, range and R/F are just a few steps from each other. I have several coil baskets and this reddish one adds a splash of color to the island.

The stairs to the second floor end at a short hall that connects the primary suite with a guest bedroom ensuite. The primary bedroom spans the depth of the house so it has charming interior architecture with knee walls and sloped ceiling. The single dormer at the front of the house, a side window at the gable wall and a double window in the shed dormer at the rear of the house provide abundant sunlight. The room’s dimensions easily accommodates the king-size bed and an office/sitting area at the rear wall. The area under the eaves has a door for access to storage.

The primary bath has a furniture style dual lavatory cabinet with a combination of drawers and an open shelf for storage. The glass door of the shower expands the space. I usually prefer individual framed mirrors but I liked how the tall and long mirror reflects the rear wall’s two windows’ view of the landscape and water.

The guest bedroom ensuite is set up for a young guest who I imagine enjoys falling asleep in the cozy nook created by the deep wall’s shed dormer. Opposite the nook is the bathroom and next to the bedroom is a storage room. Removing the wall would expand the suite and create a play space for children.

Quiet subdivision due to no through street, waterfront property, classic Cape Cod architecture, main level open plan living-dining-kitchen open plan; main floor bedroom ensuite and two second floor bedroom ensuites; sunroom with wrap-around windows for panoramic water views; spacious waterside deck for relaxing with family and friends; all this and a location between the amenities of Easton and St. Michaels!

For more photographs and pricing, contact Cornelia C. Heckenbach, Associate Broker at Long and Foster Real Estate, 410-310-1229 (c), [email protected] or visit www.stmichaelsmdwaterfront.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity.”

Aerial Photography by Robert Thayer, 443-253-1716

Exterior and Interior Photography by Vince Ferrari, 301-395-3245

Historic photograph from the Talbot Historical Society Collections that was included in the 11-20-2015 Talbot Spy article “Talbot Historical Society Project Rewind: Finding Civil War Admiral Buchanan’s “The Rest”.



Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.