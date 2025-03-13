16th Annual Kent County Poetry Festival – April 4-6, 2026

For 15 years, the Kent County Poetry Festival has been a staple of spring – specifically April, National Poetry Month. This year the festival returns and expands with a Poetry Jam Session at the Garfield Theater on Friday April 4. Kent County Native Queen D will emcee an evening of local spoken word artists backed up by the Jam Band: Gerry Werner, Vaughn Bratcher, and JR McKinney. Special Guest Lady Brion, the Poet Laureate of the State of Maryland will also perform at the Jam.

On Saturday, April 5, the Main Event welcomes acclaimed poet, and both a Guggenheim Fellow and a National Endowment For the Arts Fellow, Denise Duhamel (Pink Lady, Second Story, and Queen for a Day: Selected and New Poems. ) . Denise will read from her work and then be interviewed by NPR’s FRESH AIR Literary Critic, Maureen Corrigan, again at the Garfield Theater.

The weekend will also include a Saturday afternoon ECO Poetry workshop this year with KCA Resident Artist Austen Camille, at the Sultana Education Center’s Lawrence Wetlands Preserve. And the festival will conclude on Sunday at Ortiz Studios with the annual Poetry Open Mic.

Some events require tickets and some require registration to participate – please look at the website carefully if you would like to attend or participate in the various programs.

For Tickets, Registration, or additional information, please visit www.kentculture.org/poetryfest/

For additional question please call the Kent Cultural Alliance at 410-778-3700