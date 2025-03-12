The Garfield Center opens Playmakers registration on March 17th

The Garfield Center has announced the 2025 Playmakers Director and the start date for open registration. Playmakers is the GCA’s well-loved and successful theatrecraft and acting camp for young aspiring performers ages 8 through 15. For scheduling reasons, the camp starts a little later than last year, with the first date of camp beginning July 14th and the camp-ending performance weekend on August 8, 9 and 10.

Registration begins at 8 AM on Monday, March 17. Register at https://www.garfieldcenter.org/camps/ . The 2025 Playmakers production title has not yet been selected. Once a title is selected, an announcement will be posted on the Garfield Center’s Facebook page.

Returning as this summer’s Playmakers Director is 2024-2025 Maryland Teacher of the Year Finalist and Kent County Middle School teacher Kaitlyn Wright. Kaitlyn is currently a 7th grade English/Language Arts teacher at Kent County Middle School. Kaitlyn brings over a decade of experience in education. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in English at Arcadia University in Glenside, PA, and her Masters in Educational Leadership and Administration at Salisbury University. Over the years in the classroom, she has infused her ELA curriculum with the study of drama, inviting her middle and high school students to perform and explore works spanning various genres including titles such as the science-fiction teleplay “The Monsters are Due on Maple Street,” Shakespeare’s tragedy “Romeo and Juliet,” and H.G. Well’s radio classic “The War of the Worlds.” She directed her first middle School production “The Big Bad Musical” at Salisbury Middle School in 2017 and was very proud to direct Kent County Middle School’s productions of “A Christmas Carol,” “The Wizard of Oz,” and “Alice in Wonderland.” She is looking forward to returning to Playmakers this summer!

The fee for participants age 8 to 11 is $400.00 per enrollee, and the fee for participants age 12 to 15 is

$450.00 per enrollee. Monday through Friday camp days start at 9:00 AM, with child drop-off beginning at 8:30 AM, and each camp day ends at 2:30 PM with child pick-up lasting until 3:00 PM. There will likely be a short day on Friday, August 8th in preparation for that evening’s opening night performance starting at 7 PM. The performance weekend will also feature a Saturday night performance at 7 PM and a Sunday matinee performance at 2 PM.

Playmakers registration slots tend to get filled quickly, so prospective participants and their parents should register early to ensure a spot in the camp.