Letter to the Editor: Veterans thrown under the bus

I am a veteran and served during the Vietnam War. Fortunately my talent and aptitude were better served in Turkey than in Vietnam. Turkey got me closer to the Soviet Union which was necessary then since I was a trained Russian linguist and monitoring Soviet Military communications was my contribution to the Cold War.

It is beyond my comprehension that the current President is willing to side with Russia over Ukraine and try and create an alternate universe where Ukraine is the villain that started the conflict. The current President says that he wants peace, but his solution is to ambush President Zelenskyy in the Oval Office and extort Ukraine’s rare minerals in exchange for vital intelligence and munitions. But since President Zelenskyy didn’t say “thank you” nor kiss the ring he was asked to leave without any kind of a deal. Is this Trump being “tough” or just being himself, a bully? The answer is obvious but unfortunately not to everyone. The usual response is “why are we spending so much to arm Ukraine?” There are many reasons why but perhaps the most poignant one is that Ukraine is fighting a war so that our sons, daughters and grandchildren don’t have to. Veterans, especially those who fought the Cold War should be outraged that a known enemy to our democracy is gleeful and realizes that the Russian narrative has been adopted by an American President.

Trump is willing to throw Ukraine under the bus but he wants to do the same to our veterans. The cuts to the Veterans Administration put those who sacrificed much out of touch with the benefits they so desperately need. I guess “suckers and losers” don’t deserve our compassion or respect. In fact, if Trump would get his request for a military parade he would restrict the participation of wounded soldiers. It would be too “embarrassing” to this nation. Pretty sad coming from someone who escaped military service by claiming that bone spurs kept him on the sidelines. Interesting that spending $18 million of taxpayer’s money on golf just this year doesn’t make his bones hurt. I know his actions make my soul hurt.

My older brother, a Coast Guard veteran, passed away this past October ironically on my birthday. My Dad was a veteran of the Army Air Corps, my uncle Stanley was a submariner in the Pacific theater and my uncle John, my namesake, was awarded the Silver Star for courage in the Battle of the Bulge. Although I miss all of them terribly. I’m glad that they are not here to witness this travesty and abuse of power by the “KING.”

John Riley,

Galena