Key Bridge Disaster documentary from MPT and WBAL-TV to premiere on March 19

Maryland Public Television (MPT), in partnership with WBAL-TV, will present the premiere of Key Bridge Disaster: Reflect, Recover, Rebuild on Wednesday, March 19 at 8 p.m. on MPT-HD and online at mpt.org/livestream. The documentary will also be available to view live and on-demand using the free PBS app and MPT’s online video player. A preview is available to view at https://bit.ly/3F4cMeh.

As residents of Maryland prepare to mark the first anniversary of the Francis Scott Key Bridge disaster, this one-hour film takes an in-depth look at what happened when the container ship Dali lost power and collided with the bridge, resulting in its complete collapse and the tragic loss of six lives. It then examines the salvage operation, looks at the human and economic impacts of the disaster, and covers the funding and design of a new bridge for the 21st century to help energize Baltimore’s and the region’s economic future.

WBAL-TV will also broadcast the program on March 19 at 7 p.m. An encore showing of the film will air on MPT-HD at 9 p.m. and the mpt.org/livestream on March 26, the first anniversary of the disaster.

Key Bridge Disaster: Reflect, Recover, Rebuild begins by recounting the heroic efforts of first responders in the minutes, hours, and days after the disaster. Personal stories of dedication, service, and strength are recounted about the brave men and women of the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, the Baltimore Police Department, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Middle River Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company, and others.

The documentary then looks at the challenges and success of salvage operations to retrieve the bodies of those who died, remove bridge pieces from the Dali, and ultimately clear the channel to restore shipping activity.

The economic ramifications of the bridge collapse are told through stories from longshoremen who work at the Port of Baltimore, a truck driver who picks up cargo at the port for deliveries across the region, warehouse operators and distributors, and others. The film also covers the role of the only remaining Baltimore port after the disaster, Tradepoint Atlantic, to keep cargo moving through Baltimore and serve as a location for remnants of the destroyed bridge to be moved on shore.

Residents of the nearby Turner Station neighborhood talk about the impact of the event on their community and how they want to be included in the of rebuilding the bridge.

The film concludes with efforts to secure federal government funding to rebuild the bridge and the new bridge design unveiling in February.

The two Maryland television stations collaborated over nine months to produce the documentary, which uses news reports, interviews, and video resources of both organizations together with additional graphics and footage and new interviews. The experiences and insights of more than 20 individuals are part of the film, including interviews with Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott conducted by MPT anchor Jeff Salkin and WBAL-TV news anchor and reporter Deborah Weiner.

Key Bridge Disaster: Reflect, Recover, Rebuild is a co-production of Maryland Public Television, WBAL-TV, and Moudira Creative, LLC.

More information is available at mpt.org.