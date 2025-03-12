Church Hill Theatre to hold auditions for ‘The Bridges of Madison County’ March 17, 19 and 20th

Actors are invited to audition for the musical The Bridges of Madison County, directed by JW Ruth. With gorgeous music and a heart-breaking love story, it recounts the tale of Francesca Johnson, an Italian war bride, who is swept off her feet by National Geographic photographer, Robert Kincaid.

Auditions will be held on the Church Hill Theatre stage on:

Monday, March 17. at 7 pm

Wednesday, March 19, at 7 pm

Saturday, March 22, at 10 am

Parts are being cast for:

4 men, ages 16-60, principal roles

4 women, ages 16-60, principal roles

5-10 ensemble performers of any age or gender expression

Anyone who wishes to audition but cannot attend these dates can call the CHT office to inquire about alternate arrangements.

The auditions will consist of cold readings from the script and one verse and the chorus from a song of the auditioner’s choice. The song should showcase the singer’s vocal range and can be from any genre related to the show’s score, including but not limited to classical, musical theatre, Americana, folk, 60s pop, or country. Audition sides will be available for preview closer to the audition dates.

The Church Hill Theatre production will run from June 9 -22, 2025, with performances at 7:30 pm on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 pm on Sundays. More information about the roles can be found on the CHT website: churchhilltheatre.org. For questions about the show or auditions please call the CHT office at (410) 556-6003. Church Hill Theatre is located at 103 Walnut Street in Church Hill, Maryland.

Based on the novel of the same name, The Bridges of Madison County was adapted into a movie in 1995 starring Merryl Streep and Clint Eastwood, and an award-winning musical that opened on Broadway in 2014. The Bridges of Madison County was developed for the stage by Jason Robert Brown and Marsha Norman. The original Broadway production starred Kelli O’Hara and Stephen Pasquale. Jason Robert Brown won the Tony Awards for Best Original Score Written for the Theatre and Best Orchestrations.