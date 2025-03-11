The Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival returns to CBMM on April 12-13

The region’s unique artistic style will take the spotlight when the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum hosts the Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival on April 12-13.

Now in its 15th year, the popular celebration of all things sea glass offers fun for the whole family with fantastic shopping, great food and drinks, live music on two stages, and more.

This edition runs 10am–5pm on Saturday and 10am–4pm on Sunday, with all tickets valid for admission on both days. Tickets are on sale now at cbmm.org/SeaGlassFestival, with discounted pricing for CBMM members.

New this year, VIP tickets offer the ultimate festival experience with exclusive swag, giveaways, discounts, and access throughout the weekend. And, guests can buy a CBMM Festival Season Pass to make sure they’re part of all the exciting events celebrating the best of the Bay ahead this year.

“This year’s festival is extra special, and exciting, as we celebrate our 15th anniversary,” Eastern Shore Sea Glass and Coastal Arts Festival Founder and Organizer Kim Hannon said. “We’re thrilled to share so many new things this year, including the addition of the VIP experience, hosting the Chesapeake Mermaid, and holding our first Pirate and Mermaid Costume Contest, to name a few. Guests of all ages are sure to have an amazing time!”

At the Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival, nearly 100 exhibitors from across the country will be spread across CBMM’s waterfront campus, selling an array of unique coastal and sea-glass related goods, including jewelry, home décor, art, and more. More information, including a full listing of exhibiting artisans, can be found at seaglassfestival.com.

Food and beverages from a variety of regional vendors will be available for purchase both days, including craft beer and specialty cocktails.

A packed lineup of live music will provide the soundtrack for all the fun. On Navy Point, the historic Tolchester Beach Bandstand will feature Chris Sacks Band (10am–1pm) and The Bohs (1:30-5pm) on Saturday and the acoustic duo Chesapeake Sons (10am–1pm) and Levi Stephens (1:30–4pm) on Sunday.

The Tolchester Beach Bandstand will also be the site of judging for the inaugural Pirate and Mermaid Costume Contest at 1pm both days. Reflecting the creative spirit of the festival, guests of all ages are invited to come dressed as a pirate or mermaid in their most authentic or imaginative costumes.

The Fogg’s Landing Stage on the opposite side of campus will spotlight Dave Hawkins (10am-1pm) and Jayme Dingler (1:30-5pm) on Saturday and Justin Ryan (10am-1pm) and Anna Burgess (1:30-4pm) on Sunday.

For the first time at CBMM, the Chesapeake Mermaid will present her enchanting show on Saturday at 11am and 2pm in the Van Lennep Auditorium, sharing tales from the Bay and introducing her fascinating wildlife companions.

Throughout the weekend, sea glass expert Mary McCarthy will be available to share her knowledge, including shard identification, across from the Hooper Strait Lighthouse. On Sunday at 11am, she will offer a lecture, “Sea Glass Royalty: America’s Best Finds Coast to Coast,” in the Van Lennep Auditorium.

While enjoying all the Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival vendors and offerings, guests are invited to explore the exhibitions and historic structures spread across CBMM’s 18-acre campus.

Patriot Cruises will be celebrating its opening weekend in conjunction with the festival, highlighted by a Toast to the Chesapeake Cruise that Saturday at 3:30pm featuring appetizers from Blue Heron Catering, a champagne toast, and door prizes to mark the occasion. As part of the festivities, guests can also save $10 on adult and senior tickets for Narrated Historical Cruises on Saturday (12:30pm) and Sunday (2:30pm) by using coupon code SEAGLASS2025 at online checkout. (Please note this discount is not to be combined with any other offer.)

Two-day festival tickets can be purchased in advance online or at the door. Guests who purchase their tickets in advance will have a special opportunity to enter the festival 30 minutes early at 9:30am both days. Ticket sales at the door begin at 10am. No single-day tickets will be sold to this rain-or-shine event.

Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival admission is set at $22 for adults, $19 for seniors (65+) and students (17+), $10 for active and retired military members, and $9 for children ages 6-to-17, with all children 5-and-younger admitted free.

CBMM members receive discounted pricing to this annual festival and others throughout the year. Adult member tickets are $10, and all children of members (17-and-younger) receive free admission. To support CBMM’s mission as a member and discover all the terrific benefits of membership, visit cbmm.org/memberships or contact Membership Services Coordinator Debbie Ruzicka at 410-745-4991 or [email protected].

To level up the fun, VIP tickets include two-day festival admission with early entrance, a commemorative festival cup and discounts at the bar, a swag bag with giveaways, coupons, and vendor specials, and access to the VIP Hospitality Lounge with complimentary light refreshments and a specialty wine bar. The cost is $50 for CBMM members and $80 for non-members.

The CBMM Festival Season Pass offers entry to the full slate of annual festivals, including both Sea Glass Festivals, Antique & Classic Boat Festival & Coastal Arts Fair, Big Band Night, Watermen’s Appreciation Day, OysterFest, and Winter on the Chesapeake. The cost is $50 for CBMM members and $120 for non-members.

Throughout the weekend, additional free event parking will be available at St. Michaels Middle/High School, with a complimentary shuttle service to and from CBMM running both days.

For safety reasons, non-service dogs need to be kept home during CBMM festivals, including the Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival. Carry-on alcohol from dock or land is prohibited.