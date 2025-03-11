Steven J. Schupak named Maryland Public Television’s next president and chief executive officer

Maryland Public Television (MPT) today announced that Steven J. Schupak, MPT’s current executive vice president and station manager, will become the sixth president and chief executive officer of the 55-year-old statewide TV network on July 1, succeeding retiring CEO Larry D. Unger.

Schupak’s selection by MPT’s governing body, the Maryland Public Broadcasting Commission, came after a nationwide search. Commission Vice Chair Richard J. Bodorff led the search committee.

“It’s an honor to take the helm of Maryland Public Television, a remarkable organization with a rich history of engaging audiences through educational, documentary, natural history, arts, public affairs, and community-based programming,” said Schupak. “Even though the media landscape is constantly evolving, the talented team here will keep our service-driven mission at the heart of everything we do, consistent with our promise to enrich lives and strengthen communities.”

A Potomac, Maryland, resident, Schupak joined MPT in 2003 after a two-decade career in television and media. He was named chief operating officer in 2014 and station manager in 2021. During his MPT tenure, he has been responsible for content creation, educational services, and development activities in addition to overseeing the network’s finance and accounting operations.

In addition, he created the eight-year-old Maryland State Ad Agency division of MPT to provide advertising and media buying services for Maryland state agencies and other governmental clients. More recently, he oversaw the launch of the Maryland Center for Media Literacy & Education, MPT’s comprehensive education division that includes programs and services to enhance media literacy statewide and, in particular, among school-age children.

His efforts have helped build MPT into one of the nation’s top producing stations and the sixth-largest in total revenue among the 150 PBS member stations. MPT is the largest in total revenue among the 18 state-licensed public TV stations in the United States.

Prior to joining MPT, Schupak served as vice president at Henninger Media Services where he oversaw the firm’s program production and cable distribution efforts. Other earlier posts included executive positions at COMSAT Video Enterprises and the National Cable Television Association. He began his TV career at the ABC Television Network.

Schupak is a member of the board of directors of the National Educational Telecommunications Association. In addition, he serves as vice chair and director on the board of the Olney Theatre Center.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter in 2020 inducted Schupak into its prestigious Silver Circle in recognition of his contributions to the broadcast industry for 25 years or more. In 2023, he was given the Maryland International Film Festival’s Mendez Award for professional excellence and significant achievement in the TV industry. The following year, the Maryland Daily Record named him an “Influential Marylander.”

Schupak is an alumnus of the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University where he earned an undergraduate degree in film and television. He holds a master’s degree in marketing from the University of Maryland Global Campus and earned that institution’s highest alumni honor, the Distinguished Alumnus Award, in 2019. He is also a 2019 graduate of Leadership Maryland.

About Maryland Public Television

Maryland Public Television (MPT) is a statewide, public-supported TV network and Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) member offering entertaining and educational content delivered by traditional broadcasting and streaming on TVs, computers, and mobile devices via its online video player and the free PBS app. A state agency operating under the auspices of the Maryland Public Broadcasting Commission, MPT also produces local, regional, and national programming and frequently earns regional Emmy® awards for its work. MPT’s commitment to educators, parents, caregivers, and learners of all ages is delivered through its Maryland Center for Media Literacy & Education and Thinkport.org. MPT’s year-round community engagement activities connect viewers with resources covering a wide range of topics. More information is available at mpt.org.