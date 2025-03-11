Serendipity and Great Timing

The Akridge Group, a Washington D.C.-based real estate and development company, reached out last fall to commission three oversized, outdoor sculpture pieces for ‘The Stacks’, an exciting 7-acre mixed-use complex. ‘The ‘Stacks’ is part of a fabulous new SW neighborhood dramatically located on Buzzard’s Point, where the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers meet.

The development will include residential, office, restaurant, commercial and hotel space. Winding pedestrian paths and plazas with seating, along with a 15,000 square foot park on ‘V’ Street will be home to a series of art installations, including my trio of 6′ tall, boldly colored Asparagus.

So, this is where the stars aligned; as the pieces neared completion, I was contacted by Gail Patterson, founder of The Spiralis Gallery in Easton. Gail invited me to join her group of artists as she prepared to move her gallery down the street from the Avalon Theatre, to a fabulous new space at 305 Dover Street in Easton. As luck would have it, the Asparagus were finished on time, ‘The Stacks’ gardens were not quite ready for the installation and the folks from Akridge generously allowed me to share them with our community. They sit boldly in the middle of the new Spiralis Gallery for a limited time. They’ll be permanently installed across the bay this spring. Please stop by to take a look if you are in Easton. If you miss them – they won’t be far away – just down the road in Washington, D.C.

Jan Kirsh is a landscape designer and sculptor based in Bozman. Her fruit and vegetable sculptures have found homes in several local gardens. Her large-scale piece, ‘Patricia’s Carrots’ resides on the lawn at the Inn at Perry Cabin Resort in St Michaels.