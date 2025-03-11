Sensitivity session by Katherine Emery General

In 1970, my Dad, still City Attorney for Casper, Wyoming, had formed a new law firm with a law school friend and fellow veteran, John Dobos. The third partner to join the firm was former prosecuting attorney for Fremont County, Wyoming, Gerry Spence. Gerry Spence became known for winning some very high profile cases. He would later win the Karen Silkwood case, he was a consultant on the OJ Simpson case, and he represented Imelda Marcos in a fraud case.

The first couple of months in his office was uneventful, Dad really enjoyed the camaraderie of having these men as partners. The second month settled in and the cracks in the relationship with Gerry Spence started to appear. On the surface, Gerry seemed like a typical Wyoming native; ruggedly independent, a strong work ethic, love for the outdoors, and deep rooted values. Dad originally approached Gerry about joining his law firm because Dad thought that he and Gerry were like-minded, keeping personal issues “close to the vest.”Gerry seemed to value honesty and handshake deals. Gerry also had a strong sense of patriotism and state pride, all of which were important in my Dad’s estimation.

After the second month, it seemed obvious that Gerry was “a different breed of cat” than my Dad and John Dobos. One Saturday morning my brother and I went with Dad to deliver a brief to Gerry’s house. We were waiting in the car as Dad knocked on the front door. Gerry greeted my Dad wearing nothing but his “birthday suit.” Using his parka, Dad awkwardly attempted to block our view of Gerry. After handing over the document, Dad practically ran back to the car as Gerry stood at the full length, glass door waving. That encounter made for some great cocktail party stories later on.

Gerry eventually made some changes in the weekly partners’ meetings after attending a structured, facilitator led, weekend on “sensitivity training.” He felt that it was important to raise awareness and foster understanding of different perspectives amongst the partners. His goal was to encourage respectful dialogue and promote empathy in order to best serve their clients.

The first meeting began with the three men and their secretaries holding hands, breathing deeply. Next the group moved into a one minute mantra, still breathing. The meeting then progressed normally, until the end when Gerry would give everyone “homework.” The “homework”consisted of a leading personal question to be answered and shared at the next meeting.

My Dad was a member of the generation that espoused keeping your private life to yourself and meeting obstacles head on, so bearing his soul to his colleagues was an uncomfortable ask. Dad was kind, generous, and humble so he acquiesced. After reading my Dad’s diary from his horrific, daily experiences in the Pacific during WW2, I suspect that my Dad suffered from PTSD. I believe that his work as the Chancellor of the Episcopal Church of Wyoming and as a Pro Bono lawyer for the Shoshone Tribe were subconsciously a big part of his mental health regimen. My Dad discovered that lengthy conversations with my Psychiatrist uncle, also a WW2 veteran and “helping others,” were the best coping strategies for him.

For a couple of months, Gerry and his “sensitivity sessions” were the primary topic during my parents’ nightly pre-dinner cocktail hour. Eventually things settled down at the office as my Dad finally saw the value in the “sensitivity sessions,” personally.

Fifty years later, I am in the second year of a monthly “sensitivity” class regarding equity. The class can be challenging at times but it is of the utmost importance now more than ever. As Proverbs 2:9 states: “then you will discern righteousness and justice and equity—every good path.” Equity in the Bible means having compassion for one another. True equity requires more than just acknowledging differences – it demands action, understanding, and a commitment to creating spaces where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. Equity isn’t a destination – it’s an ongoing process that challenges us to see, hear, and uplift every voice.

Kate Emery General is a retired chef/restaurant owner who was born and raised in Casper, Wyoming. Kate loves her grandchildren, knitting, and watercolor painting. Kate and her husband, Matt are longtime residents of Cambridge’s West End where they enjoy swimming and bicycling.