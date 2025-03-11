Leaders of Londonderry on the Tred Avon named “Women to Watch” by Baltimore Magazine

The female leaders at Londonderry on the Tred Avon were named “Women to Watch” by Baltimore Magazine in its February issue.

Baltimore Magazine recognized the female members of Londonderry’sleadership team for their visionary leadership and commitment to creating a vibrant, hospitality-focused culture on campus where residents and team members thrive. Recognized leaders include: Christine Harrington, Chief Executive Officer; Chelsea Harris, Director of Dining Services; Jennifer Hughes, Controller; Rachel Smith, Director of Sales and Marketing; Lacree Brown, Director of Housekeeping Services and Erica Hardeo, Director of Community Engagement.

“These are a few of the amazing women who I have the pleasure of working with every day,” said Christine Harrington, Londonderry on the Tred Avon CEO. “With the continued support of Londonderry’s Board of Directors and team, these women have positioned the community as a trusted leader in resort-style retirement living. This recognition from Baltimore Magazine is so well deserved of their inspiring hard work.”

Londonderry is always innovating and tailors its personalized services to meet the evolving needs of today’s retirees, setting the gold standard for senior living. Residents enjoy a dynamic, collaborative lifestyle where wellness is prioritized, independence is celebrated, and every day offers something new. From curating engaging social calendars and organizing fitness classes to coordinating outings, book clubs, winemaking, and card games, the community fosters meaningful connections and lifelong enrichment.

About Londonderry on the Tred Avon

Londonderry on the Tred Avon is a vibrant, independent living cooperative community for adults, ages 62+, that promotes wellness of mind and body. Londonderry offers a variety of housing options from convenient apartments to spacious cottages among 29 acres, including 1500 feet of waterfront shoreline. For more information, visit www.londonderrytredavon.com.