March 11, 2025

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

KCA’s 2025 Resident Artists!

The Kent Cultural Alliance is excited to announce the first class of artists  2025 SFW Resident Artist Program.  Working under the theme of FOOD, and in partnership with several local food providers, these artists will explore relevant topics like food production, “farm to table”, food insecurity and more during their six-week stay with KCA.

Primary among the goals of the SFW Residency are community engagement and arts education.  KCA is excited to work again with Kent County Public Schools Fine Arts Faculty to create opportunities for students to engage with these visiting artists. There will also be several opportunities for local artists and the general public to meet and interact with the artists.

A “Meet the Artist” event will take place at KCA on Monday March 31, at 5:00 pm.  For a list of coming events related to each of the three residency sessions, as well as bios and links to visiting artists websites, please visit www.kentculture.org

Let’s meet the artists!

Sheba Legend has been creating media platforms since 2010. Her multi-award-winning work focuses on ongoing social challenges faced by underrepresented demographics. “The aim is for me to create media platforms for individuals rarely seen in mainstream media. Let them tell it like it is from their experience…not my own point of view” In 2012, Sheba initiated a non-profit media initiative MasculineUs Project. An ongoing media initiative. Through audio/visual/literary communications this media tool for the masses is available to counter ignorance, religious dogma, and hate crimes against these individuals by raising awareness, and educating societies about women who embrace their natural strength, (often referred to as masculinity) which is not exclusive to males. Her work has been included in international public exhibitions that reflect her commitment to human rights and the representation of marginalized communities.

 

 

Radu Leon In his process-based investigations of the art historical past, Radu Leon happened upon evidence leading him to ask: what in our nature moves us from the prosaic to the poetic? He has since shared his passion for art and knowledge with students in schools, universities, museums, and cultural institutions in Italy, Kenya, and the UK, offering free-admission workshops and lectures, and curating student exhibitions. He supports the Art programme at Kiwimbi Library in Busia, Kenya.Radu completed a doctorate in History of Art and Architecture in Venice, and specialized at Goldsmiths and EPF Lausanne. He led the creative course on Canaletto’s drawing techniques during the exhibition ‘Canaletto & Art of Venice’ at The Queen’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace. Tutoring research students at The King’s Foundation, he lectured in sustainable art practices and made visible the creative processes of masterful works in the collections at the British Museum, National Gallery London, and Windsor Castle.

 

 

Tory Tepp is a multi-disciplinary artist working at the intersection of land art, agriculture and community engagement. In 2009 Tory attained his MFA as part of the inaugural class of Suzanne Lacy’s Public Practice Program. Shortly after, he served as the driver and public representative for Mel Chin’s Fundred Dollar Bill Project, driving a vintage armored car 19,000 miles around the country to engage with over 100 schools, museums and community centers. This developed into an itinerant art practice for Tory, doing projects and residencies around the country, in predominantly rural or wilderness areas such as Death Valley, the High Sierra mountains, Florida and the high plains of Colorado. The Road came to an end in Sauk County, Wisconsin where Tory regrouped with Wormfarm Institute, resulting in the establishment of creative roots there and several rural, land art projects. Currently Tory splits his time between Wisconsin, working with farmers and Kernza, and Florida where he has created two food forest installations at Hillsborough Community College campuses.

 

“This residency was created with the specific goal of using the arts to increase civic and social engagement around issues important to Kent County’s residents.  In year one, we looked closely at themes of LAND and RIVERS, working closely with farmers, 4H families, River Keepers, and FFA students at Kent County High School.  We participated in the Kent County Fair and engaged with residents using their land to help clean and preserve our waterways,” said John Schratwieser, Director of the Kent Cultural Alliance.  “At the same time, we created opportunities for artists to expand their work and explore new media. We supported their efforts to bring a new perspective to challenges and opportunities that lay before us here in Maryland’s smallest and most rural county.”

The SFW Residency Program is supported by the SFW Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Maryland State Arts Council, the MidShore Community Foundation, and the Hedgelawn Foundation. The Kent Cultural Alliance is extremely grateful for the participation of our partner businesses and organizations.  For questions and information about the SFW Residency program, visit KCA at www.kentculture.org or email [email protected].

The Kent Cultural Alliance is the designated arts council for Kent County, Maryland, and works to support and grow our small rural county’s cultural and artistic ecology.  Serving as a pivotal part of our social infrastructure, KCA uses the arts to create civic and social engagement opportunities across our diverse communities.

