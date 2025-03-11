KCA’s 2025 Resident Artists!

The Kent Cultural Alliance is excited to announce the first class of artists 2025 SFW Resident Artist Program. Working under the theme of FOOD, and in partnership with several local food providers, these artists will explore relevant topics like food production, “farm to table”, food insecurity and more during their six-week stay with KCA.

Primary among the goals of the SFW Residency are community engagement and arts education. KCA is excited to work again with Kent County Public Schools Fine Arts Faculty to create opportunities for students to engage with these visiting artists. There will also be several opportunities for local artists and the general public to meet and interact with the artists.

A “Meet the Artist” event will take place at KCA on Monday March 31, at 5:00 pm. For a list of coming events related to each of the three residency sessions, as well as bios and links to visiting artists websites, please visit www.kentculture.org

Let’s meet the artists!

“This residency was created with the specific goal of using the arts to increase civic and social engagement around issues important to Kent County’s residents. In year one, we looked closely at themes of LAND and RIVERS, working closely with farmers, 4H families, River Keepers, and FFA students at Kent County High School. We participated in the Kent County Fair and engaged with residents using their land to help clean and preserve our waterways,” said John Schratwieser, Director of the Kent Cultural Alliance. “At the same time, we created opportunities for artists to expand their work and explore new media. We supported their efforts to bring a new perspective to challenges and opportunities that lay before us here in Maryland’s smallest and most rural county.”

The SFW Residency Program is supported by the SFW Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Maryland State Arts Council, the MidShore Community Foundation, and the Hedgelawn Foundation. The Kent Cultural Alliance is extremely grateful for the participation of our partner businesses and organizations. For questions and information about the SFW Residency program, visit KCA at www.kentculture.org or email [email protected].

The Kent Cultural Alliance is the designated arts council for Kent County, Maryland, and works to support and grow our small rural county’s cultural and artistic ecology. Serving as a pivotal part of our social infrastructure, KCA uses the arts to create civic and social engagement opportunities across our diverse communities.