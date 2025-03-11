Dem Club sponsors talk on immigration and economy

The public is invited to attend a meeting on immigration and the economy on Thursday, March 20, at Phat Daddy’s, 205 Spring Avenue, Chestertown. The meeting is sponsored by the Democratic Club of Kent County.

Nevin Crouse, assistant professor of humanities at Chesapeake College, will speak on the topic, “Why [Almost] Everybody is Wrong About Immigration.”

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. to order a meal and share some social time before the meeting. A brief business meeting will be conducted by the club at 6:45 p.m. The meeting will start at 7 p.m. and end no later than 8:30 p.m. For more information contact DCKC at [email protected].

