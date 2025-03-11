Citizen Advisory Committee: Call for applications

Kent County Public Schools is accepting applications for anyone interested in serving on the Citizen Advisory Committee.

The Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC) is a structured group that meets about specific issues impacting educational policy, activities and programs. The CAC may also respond to requests from the Kent County Board of Education for research and recommendations on specific educational issues.

The application is available for download at www.kent.k12.md.us/CitizenAdvisoryCommittee.aspx.

Return applications to: Gail Manley, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent, Kent County Board of Education, 5608 Boundary Ave., Rock Hall, MD 21661.

They may be faxed to 410-778-2350 or emailed to [email protected].

New members will be appointed to a two-year term that will begin July 1.

For additional information, visit the Citizen Advisory Committee webpage listed above.