2025 YMCA summer camp registration is open!

Registration for 2025 YMCA of the Chesapeake youth summer camps is now open.

“Our summer camps are designed to give kids a place where they can explore new interests, make friends, and grow in confidence,” said Robbie Gill, CEO of YMCA of the Chesapeake. “Whether they’re trying a sport for the first time, diving into creative arts, or simply enjoying the outdoors, every child will leave with meaningful experiences and lifelong memories.”

Camp programs will be available at the following YMCA of the Chesapeake locations:

Cecil County YMCA

Easton Family YMCA

Henson Camp Cook in Salisbury

Kent County Family YMCA

Lower Shore Family YMCA

Perkins Family YMCA in St. Michaels

Queen Anne’s County Family YMCA

Pauline F. and W. David Robbins Family YMCA in Cambridge

At the YMCA of the Chesapeake, day camps focus on enhancing friendship, accomplishment, and belonging, helping children build confidence and independence through hands-on learning, outdoor exploration, and new experiences.

Most camps operate Monday-Friday 9am-4pm with before and after camp care available at no extra charge.

Parents and guardians can register now on the YMCA of the Chesapeake website, and camp registration fees will be waived for those who sign up during March – a savings of $25 per child. Use promo code 2025-CAMP.

For more details on camp programs and to register, visit: https://ymcachesapeake.org/programs/camps/summer-camp

About the YMCA of the Chesapeake

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits and one of the largest Human Service organizations on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, Virginia and Southern Maryland; strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Across the Shore and Southern Maryland, Ys engage 50,000 members and their families–regardless of age, income or background–to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve community health and wellbeing, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. The YMCA of the Chesapeake operates facilities in Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Talbot, Queen Anne’s, Wicomico and Worcester Counties in Maryland and on Chincoteague Island in Virginia. The Y is working with local volunteers to bring a new YMCA to Lexington Park, Maryland in St. Mary’s County in the near future. Last year, the YMCA of the Chesapeake provided over $1,750,000 in assistance to over 16,000 community members, turning no one away due to inability to pay. Additionally, the Y spent $200,000 on outreach efforts and programming in the communities it serves