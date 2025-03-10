Generations Band Together at the Mainstay

On Sunday, March 30 at 4 PM The Mainstay is pleased to present the only public full presentation of Generations Band Together. This performance showcases a recent collaboration between local professional musicians and five music students from Kent County High School. The aim of the program is to support, strengthen, and celebrate the Kent County High School music program, and to give motivated students the opportunity to not only perform with seasoned professional players, but also to gain from the experience of playing publicly. The program includes multiple styles of music from Chicago (the group) to Herbie Hancock to Mozart.

The students who will be performing are Beckett Vivier, Phoebe Preston, Teo O’Brien, Lynden Saunders, and Bjorn Birkmire. The adult players include Philip Dutton, Dave Sharp, Frank Gerber, Nevin Dawson, Mark Quigley, Dave James, and Sem Ortiz.

There is no admission charged for the show. The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall. For more about the Mainstay, go here.