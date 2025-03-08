Oxford Community Center announces 2025 Jazz Series lineup & exclusive season ticket packages

The Oxford Community Center (OCC) is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated 2025 Jazz Series, bringing world-class musicians to the Stage@OCC. Season tickets are now available for this premier series, offering an unparalleled jazz experience with three unforgettable performances by some of the most celebrated artists in the industry.

Season ticket holders will receive admission to all three performances, an exclusive VIP experience—including a meet and greet with the artists, dessert and bubbly, cabaret seating, and two drink tickets—and special recognition as a “Producer” in appreciation of their generous support.

2025 Jazz Series Lineup:

May 2 – Allan Harris: A Tribute to Nat King Cole

Allan Harris, the Brooklyn-born, Harlem-based vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter, has been lauded as “a protean talent” by The New York Times. His warm, rich vocals have drawn comparisons to Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra, while his captivating stage presence has earned him numerous awards, including three New York Nightlife Awards for Outstanding Jazz Vocalist. This special performance will celebrate the timeless music of Nat King Cole, showcasing Harris’s impeccable phrasing and emotional depth.

Allan Harris, the Brooklyn-born, Harlem-based vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter, has been lauded as “a protean talent” by The New York Times. His warm, rich vocals have drawn comparisons to Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra, while his captivating stage presence has earned him numerous awards, including three New York Nightlife Awards for Outstanding Jazz Vocalist. This special performance will celebrate the timeless music of Nat King Cole, showcasing Harris’s impeccable phrasing and emotional depth. August 1 – The Anderson Brothers: A Tribute to Duke Ellington

Juilliard-trained identical twins Peter and Will Anderson have wowed audiences at venues like The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and The Kennedy Center. Recognized as “virtuosos on clarinet and saxophone” by The New York Times, they bring an energetic and authentic tribute to the legendary Duke Ellington, performing classics such as “It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing)” and “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore.”

Juilliard-trained identical twins Peter and Will Anderson have wowed audiences at venues like The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and The Kennedy Center. Recognized as “virtuosos on clarinet and saxophone” by The New York Times, they bring an energetic and authentic tribute to the legendary Duke Ellington, performing classics such as “It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing)” and “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore.” December 5 – Dominick Farinacci & Aaron Diehl: A Holiday Show

Renowned trumpeter Dominick Farinacci joins forces with acclaimed pianist Aaron Diehl for a festive evening of jazz, blending holiday favorites with the duo’s signature artistry. Diehl, praised for “melodic precision, harmonic erudition, and elegant restraint” (The New York Times), has performed with jazz greats and top orchestras worldwide. This performance promises a perfect balance of holiday spirit and jazz sophistication.

Renowned trumpeter Dominick Farinacci joins forces with acclaimed pianist Aaron Diehl for a festive evening of jazz, blending holiday favorites with the duo’s signature artistry. Diehl, praised for “melodic precision, harmonic erudition, and elegant restraint” (The New York Times), has performed with jazz greats and top orchestras worldwide. This performance promises a perfect balance of holiday spirit and jazz sophistication.

“This year’s lineup is truly exceptional,” said Liza Ledford OCC’s Executive Director. “Each of these artists brings a unique and extraordinary interpretation of jazz, and we are proud to offer this outstanding experience to our community.”

Get Your Season Tickets Today! Season tickets are now available for purchase and include VIP benefits and special recognition. Individual tickets for each show are also available online. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience world-class jazz in an intimate setting at the Oxford Community Center.

For tickets and more information, visit https://oxfordcc.org/jazz/