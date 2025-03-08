Letter to the Editor: Testimony to Kent County Commissioners Regarding SB 0931 and HB 1036

I would like to offer to Spy readers my February 25, 2025 testimony to Kent County Commissioners Regarding SB 0931 and HB 1036 for your consideration.

As we approach the long hot days of summer, Maryland residents and businesses are increasingly expressing grave concerns about the escalating cost of their electric service; the ability of MD power companies including Delmarva Power, Pepco Holdings, BGE, and other in-state electric service providers to satisfy growing electric power demand; and the distinct possibility of electric black outs during peak demand periods. They are demanding that power companies and state and local governments provide solutions to our existing electric grid’s questionable ability to deliver reliable electric service now and in the future. These legitimate concerns – that are shared by a majority of state residents including our own Eastern Shore delegation to the state legislature –are the impetus for several bills currently under consideration by the state legislature including Senate Bill 0931 and its companion House Bill1036. If enacted, these bills will facilitate urgently needed improvement and expansion of the state’s electric service generation and delivery infrastructure and capability, As Chris Adams, the Chair of the Eastern Shore Delegation asserted in a February 7 meeting with power company representatives, “Once you get past the budget, the number one issue we’re going to have to deal with in session is electricity. We can’t be silent on the matter of energy generation.”

What most people – including those who oppose passage of this legislation – don’t realize is that most Maryland electric utilities do not produce most of the electric power they deliver. Instead, the electric service they deliver to Maryland customers relies almost entirely on their acquisition of power generated out-of-state from wholesale or market capacity markets at a substantially marked up and highly variable cost to our residents. In 2023, virtually 100% of Maryland households relied on electric power generated by out of state electric power producers. By June of this year, MD’s existing power generation capability will be further reduced as a result of thee shutdown of the Herbert E. Wagner, Bramble Shores and Vienna fossil fuel powered electric generation plants, leaving the State’s electric generation capability dangerously under-resourced. It’s no wonder that most Marylanders in the know call this situation a crisis.

The only way to control escalating energy costs and achieve long term energy self-sufficiency is to build broad-based – preferably renewable energy fueled – in-state electric generation capability. So, let’s examine what SB0931 and HB1036 (co-sponsored by Eastern Shore Delegates Wilson and Crosby representing rural Charles and St. Mary’s counties) would actually do.

Both bills mirror each other. Briefly, they would expedite the process currently employed by the Public Service Commission to authorize siting of proposed electric generation stations and storage devices, restrict local government’s authority to adopt laws or regulations denying site development plans, and require local governments to expedite review and approval of certain site development plans under certain circumstances. Local governments would continue to exercise permitting authority for PSA approved facilities and would be compensated by fees payable annually by the facilities owners. The bills also establish new baseline construction requirements for solar energy generating stations and energy storage devices that address common community concerns about buffering and landscaping these facilities; eliminating the current need for local governments to reinvent the wheel on such requirements in typically long, drawn out individual project review and hearing processes.

Contrary to the opposition’s highly exaggerated and unsubstantiated claims that passage of these bills will “ fail rural communities by exposing them to wholesale degradation of rural landscapes, threaten the future of farming, undermine local financial autonomy, force counties to do more with less, increase the burden of unfunded mandates, etc, etc”, passage of these bills will enable the State and its counties to expedite realization of essential energy self-sufficiency that will benefit Maryland residents and businesses by lowering their energy costs, vastly improving service reliability, and establishing reasonable esthetic standards for new electric generation sites.

With respect to claims that passage of these bills will result in wholesale loss of valuable farmland, the fact is that before agricultural land can be converted to house an electric power generation facility, the farmer/owner of the land has to first decide to sell or lease the property for that purpose. In law, that decision making authority is a foundational right of property ownership. Neither of the two bills in question authorize state takeover of farmland by eminent domain.

In Kent County about 85% of our acreage is zoned Agricultural. Over 30% of this acreage is already permanently protected from development. Another several thousand acres are designated Agricultural Preservation District lands that typically convert to easement-based permanently protected farmland within a year or two of designation. Further auguring against development, all land in agricultural use in MD enjoys a flat $500/acre Preferential Property Tax Assessment valuation and corresponding vastly reduced property tax rate that effectively dissuades most owners of farmland from selling or leasing their land for alternative use. Given these circumstances, it’s no wonder that Kent County has one of the lowest farm conversion rates in the State. All of these factors indicate that the probability of wholesale conversion of in-county agricultural property to house energy generation/storage facilities is slim to none.

This is a question of appropriately balancing the interests and concerns of all in-state residents. In view of the fact-based considerations outlined above, county residents who wish to be able to count on reliable electric service delivery now and in the future; particularly those who are unable to install independent solar or wind powered electric service at their homes, farms or businesses, are urged to contact their State Senators and Delegates and advocate prompt passage and enactment of SB0931 and HB1036.

Paula B. Reeder

Chestertown