Chesapeake Changemakers and Natural Maryland Exhibits Coming to Washington College’s MuSE: A Community MuseumWX bird

Washington College’s Center for Environment and Society (CES) announces the opening of two new exhibits at MuSE: A Community Museum, in downtown Chestertown, a space dedicated to work at the intersection of environment and community. The two exhibits will be open March 7 to July 26.

Chesapeake Changemakers: Preservation, Communication, Innovation

Created by students in the Fall 2024 Chesapeake Semester, this exhibit highlights the stories of diverse regional leaders shaping the Chesapeake Bay’s future. The Chesapeake Semester is a 16-credit immersive program that blends intensive study, fieldwork, and outdoor adventure, fostering a deep connection to place and a nuanced understanding of environmental challenges. The exhibit features biographical profiles of changemakers students met on their journey, alongside student-created visual journals, offering a rich, firsthand perspective on leadership in conservation and sustainability.

The Wonders and Wanderings of Northern England

This exhibit delves into the historical, literary, and environmental landscapes of Northern England, drawing connections to Maryland. Created by participants in the Kiplin Hall Exchange Program, the exhibition showcases how students explored the region’s writers, history, and landscapes—gaining insights into the interplay between place and storytelling.

MuSE is located at 210 S. Cross Street in Chestertown and will be open on First Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the Chestertown Farmers Market. Requests for group showings are also available. Be sure to check the webpage for upcoming events or programming.

For more information email Jason Patterson at [email protected].

