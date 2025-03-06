March Bookplate calendar!

YES we are open while the construction is going on, with a selection of fiction, poetry, mystery, science fiction & fantasy available up front), the spring book fair season is upon us, we have some wonderful author events coming up, and there are less than 2 weeks until St. Patrick’s Day! Happy March! Lots of good things happening at the shop; new floors are in progress (thanks to Brian Thompson & Red Door Remodeling – andwhile the construction is going on, with a selection of fiction, poetry, mystery, science fiction & fantasy available up front), the spring book fair season is upon us, we have some wonderful author events coming up, and there are less than 2 weeks until St. Patrick’s Day!

MARCH

3/8 – Book Swap @ RCS

*Come visit our table at the Community Book Swap at Radcliffe Creek School



10am – 1pm / 201 Talbot Blvd, Chestertown

3/10 – 3/14 – RCS Book Fair

*Book fair for the teachers, parents and students at Radcliffe Creek School*

3/19 – Author Event: Rachel Kousser

“Alexander at the End of the World: The Forgotten Final Years of Alexander the Great“

Sultana’s Lawrence Wetlands Preserve

6pm / 301 S. Mill Street, Chestertown

*Reservations Recommended*

3/19 – 3/21 – KCMS Book Fair

*Book fair for the teachers, parents and students at Kent County Middle School*

*Want to help get books to these kids? Don’t forget to shop from the donation boxes on the front counter! We give those books away to the students in the Kent County Public Schools during these events, among others.

3/28 – Becca’s Birthday!

*Stop in to wish our Assistant Manager, Becca Darwin, a happy birthday!

11am-3pm / 112 S. Cross Street, Chestertown

*Looking Ahead*

4/4 – 4/6 – Kent County Poetry Festival

*The 16th annual Poetry Fest has events all over town that weekend, check it out!

*Featuring poet Denise Duhamel in conversation with NPR’s Maureen Corrigan

4/9 – Author Event: Andrew Mozzina

*In partnership with the Rose O’Neill Literary House at Washington College

“Tandem” and “Contrary Motion“

Rose O’Neill Lit House

6pm / 407 Washington Avenue, Chestertown

4/14 – 4/16 – KCHS Book Fair