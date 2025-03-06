Let’s Talk about It: Dare to Lead Training Shapes Mid-Shore Leaders with For All Seasons Beth Anne Dorman

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The opportunity to participate in For All Seasons’ Dare to Lead™ training last month opened my eyes to learning who I am as a leader and how I want my leadership to evolve moving forward. For All Seasons’ Center for Learning is offering community leaders the opportunity to develop bold, authentic leadership through this courage-building program based on the research of Dr. Brené Brown. This January, the agency welcomed 12 local professionals to participate in the four-day training, designed to help us embrace vulnerability, cultivate meaningful connections, and develop a leadership approach rooted in integrity.

As both a community leader/volunteer and owner of my own company, I have had many great mentors over the years who have taught me about the qualities of a good leader. This course helped me to reflect on those lessons and to evaluate how I show up for those whom I serve. While we all have the will to be good leaders, I learned that there are specific skills that, when used correctly, enable us to be more effective in our leadership.

Even though I have been in the field of communications my entire life, this training offered me a new perspective in how to engage in problem-solving with my peers, leaning into vulnerability, and paying attention to my emotional literacy and the emotional literacy of others – showing up with an open heart and mind to discussions, conversations and meetings. I also learned how my body language, how I form my words, and how I organize my thoughts can be powerful tools in effectively communicating with others.

The section on values was particularly valuable in helping me understand the filters I use when making hard decisions. While I lead with my key values, I also learned that I need to be aware of the values of others when problem-solving—whether at home with my family, in the office with colleagues, or in the community.

One of the most confirming parts of the training was realizing that I am a risk taker and that when I take risks, there are often unexpected finds as a writer and as a civic leader/volunteer. Brené Brown uses a quote from Joseph Campbell to explain this concept, saying, “The cave you fear to enter holds the treasure you seek.” That quote now holds special meaning for me. Understanding how to navigate the cave, having courage, and not being averse to risk will enable me to have better success in the future as I follow my heart.

One unique aspect of the Dare to Lead training was getting to know the 12 people training with me. I asked a few of them about what they took away from the training, and these are a few that were shared with me.

“The Dare to Lead™ course allowed me to explore my leadership style and to identify my strengths and areas to improve on. There were great takeaways for me to make immediate improvements in communication with my team. My team meeting structure has improved, as has our expectation of one another. I highly recommend this course for any leaders young or old(er),” comments Beth Brewster, Supervisor of Food Services, Caroline County Public Schools.

“The thought-provoking training encouraged me to embrace new perspectives, think deeper about how I engage with others, and helped reshape how I approach leadership,” shares Kelly Simonsen, Director, Corporate Communications for Easton Utilities.

The Dare to Lead program is facilitated by Beth Anne Dorman, President & CEO of For All Seasons, and Lesa Mulcahy, LCSW-C, Chief Clinical Officer, both Certified Dare to Lead™ Facilitators and two of fewer than 300 professionals nationwide authorized to teach Brown’s leadership curriculum. Participants explore the foundational principles of courage-driven leadership, learning to build trust within teams, align their actions with their values, and confidently navigate challenges.

“The courage was contagious during this week of inspiration,” shared participant Sharon M. Pepukayi, Ed.D., Superintendent of Schools, Talbot County Public Schools.

For All Seasons will offer another Dare to Lead™ training session from May 13 to 16, 2025, at Anchor Church in Easton. The program is open to professionals from all industries who want to enhance their leadership skills in both professional and personal settings. Each session runs from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. over four consecutive days, with breakfast, lunch, and training materials provided.

The training curriculum covers four core leadership skill sets: Rumbling with Vulnerability, which challenges common misconceptions about vulnerability and its role in effective leadership; Living into Our Values, which focuses on aligning personal and professional behaviors with one’s core beliefs; Braving Trust, which teaches leaders how to build and maintain trust within their teams; and Learning to Rise, which explores resilience, growth, and how to navigate failure with courage.

Participants who complete the training will receive a certificate of completion and the right to display an “I am Dare to Lead™ Trained” badge on LinkedIn. Additionally, clinicians attending the program will be eligible to receive 24 Category I CEUs issued by For All Seasons, an approved continuing education provider for Maryland social workers and professional counselors.

The total cost for the training (inclusive of meals and materials) is $650, with a non-refundable deposit of $100 required at registration. Limited scholarships are available, and payment plans are offered to make the program more accessible. Interested individuals can register or learn more by visiting https://supportforallseasonsinc.org/daretolead or by contacting [email protected].