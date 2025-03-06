Learning to play: A chat with KidSPOT Director Anne Highfield Clark

http:// <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For the past decade, KidSPOT, a beloved program under RiverArts, has been nurturing creativity in Kent County’s youngest residents. Central to this effort is Anne Highfield-Clark, who has played a key role as both a dedicated volunteer and, more recently, as KidSPOT’s coordinator. Now operating from their new location at 348 High Street, KidSPOT continues its mission to inspire creativity and foster connections through the arts, welcoming children every Saturday from 9 AM to noon.

Clark, a longtime educator, first joined KidSPOT seven years ago as a Saturday morning volunteer while still teaching in Cecil County. She wanted to engage with the community she had recently moved into and found KidSPOT to be a perfect fit. When she retired from teaching, the opportunity to step into a leadership role at KidSPOT arose, and she embraced it.

While KidSPOT began as a Saturday morning art program where families could drop in for creative activities, the program has expanded significantly to reach more of Kent County’s youth. Recognizing that not all families can attend weekend sessions, KidSPOT launched KidSPOT on the Move, bringing art experiences to festivals and community celebrations such as the Hispanic Heritage Festival and Rock Hall Fall Fest.

Additionally, KidSPOT collaborates with the Judy Centers at Garnet, Galena, and Rock Hall elementary schools. In these early childhood programs, KidSPOT educators lead art lessons and, thanks to a grant from the Kent Cultural Alliance, provide take-home art kits. These kits allow children to extend their creative experiences at home, either independently or by teaching a family member—a process that reinforces learning and fosters deeper connections.

For Clark, the most magical part of KidSPOT is watching families create together. Unlike traditional drop-off programs, KidSPOT encourages parents and children to engage in artistic expression side by side.

“I love seeing adults rediscover their creative side,” she said. “Recently, a mother and daughter were painting together. The daughter finished early and went off to play, but the mother stayed, completely engrossed in her watercolor. Eventually, the daughter came back and said, ‘I think it’s time to go. I’m getting hungry.’ And the mom replied, ‘I’m not done with my project yet.’ That moment warmed my heart.”

RiverArts will again be offering multiple fun-filled art camps for creative kids this summer. Camp themes include craft clubs, storytelling through art, learning about famous artists, and more. The camps will be tailored to different age ranges for children between 4 and 13. Announcements on summer camp availability are expected to go up mid-March. Join RiverArts newsletter to be notified when registration opens.

The community is invited to drop in every Saturday for free fun and hands-on learning for ages 2 to 12 with an accompanying adult. Drop in for a quick quarter of an hour or stay all morning and experience and engage with an assortment of weekly art activities. KidSpot is open between 9 and noon every Saturday at 348 High Street in Chestertown. More information at ctownra.org/kidspot.

This video is approximately five minutes in length.